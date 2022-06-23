ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed Chair Jerome Powell warns that government debt is on an 'unsustainable path' and admits that he 'underestimated' the threat of inflation for much of last year

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said that US government debt is on an 'unsustainable path' while admitting that he underestimated the threat of inflation and warning that a recession is possible.

Powell's remarks came in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday, as the powerful Fed chair wrapped up a second day of appearances on Capitol Hill.

'The US is on an unsustainable fiscal path, meaning the debt is growing faster than the economy,' said Powell. 'By definition, that is unsustainable.'

Powell said that for now, the US has no issue servicing its debt, and that although there is no imminent threat of default, eventually government debt will have to drop back below economic growth.

'We will need to get back where revenues and spending are better aligned. We don't need to pay the debt down, we just need to have the economy growing faster than the debt over a longer time,' he said.

Powell was in the hot seat this week primarily over the issue of inflation, which has soared to a 40-year high. In May, the consumer price index jumped 8.6 from a year ago, the fastest rate since 1981.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtN6A_0gK5jWPW00
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said that US government debt is on an 'unsustainable path' while admitting that he underestimated the threat of inflation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeUEx_0gK5jWPW00
Federal debt as a share of the US economy is seen from the late 1960s to the present

In his remarks Thursday, Powell admitted that the Fed had 'underestimated' the threat of inflation, after spending much of last year insisting rising prices were transitory.

'We did underestimate it. With the benefit of hindsight, clearly we did,' Powell said, explaining that the central bank had incorrectly predicted that shocks to the supply chain would be resolved quickly.

Inflation has been running hot for a year now due to a confluence of factors, with surging consumer demand running up against supply chain disruptions and labor shortages as the economy reopened from the pandemic.

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus last year added heat to an economy that was already boiling, as many committee Republicans emphasized in Thursday's hearing.

After being slow to recognize the inflation threat, the Fed has been moving aggressively.

Last week, it raised its benchmark short-term interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its biggest hike since 1994 - and has signaled that more sizable rate hikes are coming. It also raised rates in March and May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9BPY_0gK5jWPW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I6nt5_0gK5jWPW00
U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington on Thursday

Those rate increases will make it costlier for consumers and businesses to borrow, for homes, cars and other long-lasting goods.

Powell insisted that Americans insisted that American's have confidence in the Fed, pointing to measures of consumer sentiment showing that people generally think inflation will eventually subside.

'People do expect inflation to come back down to levels that are consistent with our price stability mandate,' Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on the second of two days of testimony as part of the Fed´s semiannual report to Congress.

'But we haven´t had a test like this. We haven´t had an extended period of high inflation for a long time. So it´s not a comfortable place to be.'

The Fed is pursuing the high-risk challenge of gliding the U.S. economy in for a so-called soft landing - raising rates and slowing the economy enough to tame inflation without sending it tumbling into a recession.

On Wednesday, Powell had acknowledged to the Senate Banking Committee that as the Fed drives rates higher, a recession remains possible.

'It's not our intended outcome,' he said. 'But it´s certainly a possibility.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhZW6_0gK5jWPW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11cp46_0gK5jWPW00

Reassuring the public that inflation can be conquered is critically important, Powell stressed Thursday.

'Inflation expectations are anchored,'' he told the House committee. 'That´s good, but it´s not enough. We need to get inflation down because inevitably, over time, these expectations are going to be under pressure.''

He repeated a pledge that the Fed would do whatever it takes to succeed, saying the Fed's commitment to controlling inflation was 'unconditional'.

'We can´t fail on this,' he said. 'We really have to get inflation down to 2 percent.'

Under questioning by members of the House panel on Thursday, Powell said there was a risk the Fed's actions could lead to a rise in unemployment. The U.S. jobless rate stood at 3.6 percent in May.

'We don't have precision tools,' he said, 'so there is a risk that unemployment would move up, from what is historically a low level though. A labor market with 4.1 percent or 4.3 percent unemployment is still a very strong labor market.'

At the same time, however, Powell said he expects economic growth to pick up in the second half of the year after a sluggish start to 2022.

Price pressures have continued to build for months, forcing the Fed to ramp up its tightening of financial conditions in an attempt to cool demand while hoping that some supply chain issues begin to untangle over the next few months.

Last week, the Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its biggest hike since 1994 - to a range of 1.50 percent to 1.75 percent, and signaled its policy rate would rise to 3.4 percent by the end of this year.

Comments / 77

BIDENS BLUNDER
1d ago

Another of Bidens failures. He has and continues to be borrowing from our future to buy votes. Most all of it was for promoting socialism and welfare. It needs to end.

Reply(18)
35
A.dose.of.logic
1d ago

This administration has done nothing to strengthen us. They're literally acting like they want the country to default

Reply
27
James Griffith
1d ago

then you should be glad the Supreme Court is now recognizing that the federal government does not grant rights outside the constitution and many of those and their associated costs can be removed.

Reply
13
Related
CBS News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen among White House officials saying recession is not inevitable

As inflation remains high and the stock market falls, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other White House officials are amplifying President Joe Biden's message that a recession is not inevitable. CBS News anchors Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers spoke with political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns about the Biden Administration's potential plans to offer temporary relief from rising gas prices.
POTUS
creators.com

The Great Biden Recession of 2022 Is Already Here

Last week, I was invited to testify before a House committee hearing titled: "How the Biden American Rescue Plan Saved the Economy and Lives." I am not making this up. Can you imagine taking a victory lap, given our current conditions?. I told the Democrats on the committee that the...
BUSINESS
The Millennial Source (TMS)

From Russia becoming China’s biggest oil supplier to the world’s largest freshwater fish in Cambodia – Here’s your June 21 news briefing

The Ukraine and Russia war is entering its fourth month, and while the West piles on sanctions against Russia, isolating its economy and deepening its ties with Ukraine, nations like India and China have snapped up the heavily discounted and “canceled” Russian oil. According to customs data, in May, China’s imports from Russia surged 80% year on year to US$10.27 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
One Green Planet

China Reduces Its Air Pollution Nearly as Much in 7 Years As the US Did in 30 Years

China has reduced air pollution in just seven years as much as the United States did in three whole decades. According to a new report, the number of harmful particulates in the air in China dropped 40 percent from 2013 to 2020. The report, published by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, says that if China keeps this up, it could add about two years to the average life expectancy.
CHINA
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage interest rates hit 7-day low | June 22, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Government Debt#U S Economy#Fed Chair
u.today

Bitcoin Advocate Michael Saylor Defends Telling People to Mortgage Their Houses

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor has defended his controversial comment about Bitcoin investing in a recent interview with Fox Business. "The critics always cherry-pick, and they beat up on you at certain times," he said. Last March, when Bitcoin was changing hands at roughly $57,000, Saylor encouraged investors to liquidate their...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
US News and World Report

Biden Gets Tough Over Gas Prices

With Americans complaining about high gas prices, President Joe Biden went on the offensive Wednesday, shaming oil companies, calling out Republicans for claiming production has been thwarted by the administration, and casting the crisis as a test of American patriotism and determination to stop a dictator. Formally announcing a proposal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Rolls-Royce CEO responds to record inflation by giving 14,000 workers a bonus and pay raise: ‘We are living through exceptional times’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Employees at Rolls-Royce, one of the largest manufacturers in the U.K., are getting a £2,000 ($2,455) bonus and pay raise to help cope with “economic uncertainty” the engine maker said, as the country’s cost of living crisis skyrockets.
BUSINESS
AFP

Recession fears send oil prices plunging, equities diverge

Wall Street stocks climbed Wednesday as the US Fed chief stressed the need to combat decades-high inflation, but elsewhere equities and oil prices tumbled on mounting recession fears as central banks hike interest rates. Powell once again stressed that the Fed was committed to bringing down inflation -- which has reached a 40-year high -- with higher interest rates.
BUSINESS
The Independent

State pension to rise 10 per cent next year with return of triple lock despite warnings on pay

Retirees are set to see pensions rise by 10 per cent next year – despite the government insisting public sector workers receive below-inflation pay rises.The government confirmed the state pension triple lock will return next year, meaning it will rise by inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent, whichever is highest.Pensioners will see double-digit payments increases in April next year as the state pension will be determined based on September’s CPI inflation – which is expected to be 10 per cent.This could bring a boost of almost £1,000 a year to retirees.The triple lock was introduced by the coalition government...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Dow falls as yields slide, Wall Street weighs recession fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Thursday as bond yields slid and Wall Street continued to weigh recession risks. The Dow fell 124 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 inched 0.2% down, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. Those moves come as the yield on the 10-year Treasury...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

436K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy