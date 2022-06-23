ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Murfreesboro Pike COVID-19 testing, vaccination center to end operations

By Morgan Wrigley
fox17.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Davidson County COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Center on Murfreesboro Pike will end operations June 30. The center is operated by Meharry Medical College and located at the site of the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike. It was the longest operating...

fox17.com

beckersspine.com

Tennessee's largest orthopedic group expands

Nashville-based Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance will open a Brentwood, Tenn., clinic and physical therapy facility on June 27, according to the Williamson Herald. "We recognize the importance of providing convenient access to quality orthopedic services in Nashville's surrounding communities, and with the addition of physical therapy services in this location, we can deliver another level of engagement for our providers and patients," said Rob Simmons, the group's CEO.
BRENTWOOD, TN
fox17.com

Renewal House holds grand opening for residential treatment facility in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Renewal House announced today the grand opening of a new 30,000-square-foot treatment facility. The multi-family facility houses 34 apartment units, allowing the nonprofit to double its capacity for women and families seeking long-term residential treatment and recovery from substance use disorders. Each unit will be fully equipped with everything a family needs from furniture and appliances to bedding and common household items.
NASHVILLE, TN
Mighty 990

Baby Denied Heart Transplant by Vanderbilt: Parents

There’s a life or death situation happening at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. The parents of a seven-month-old baby say their son has been denied a life-saving heart transplant. Vanderbilt did not respond to KWAM’s inquiries into the matter. Baby August was turned away because he has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Protests in Nashville after abortion ruling

Tennessee trigger law to ban most abortions in 30 days. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for June 25, 2022. Self-defense claimed in fatal Harding Pike shooting. Man previously arrested for terroristic threats found …. Missing person last seen in water at Clarksville …
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Local organization demands change in Nashville transportainment rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Transportation Licensing Commission came up with several new rules Thursday for how party buses can operate in the city. Commissioners limit the party buses’ hours and may restrict their routes down the line. WSMV 4 spoke with one downtown resident who is happy...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pride celebrated in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The parade kicked off the weekend's Pride festivities in Nashville. Thousands of people took part in Saturday morning's parade down Broadway. The celebration continued at the Nashville Pride Festival at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. The festival runs from from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday and continues from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Nashville Physician Says SCOTUS Roe Decision Will Risk Women's Lives

ER physician says overturning Roe v. Wade means suffering and even death for women with pregnancy complications. On the heels of today's U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs case that overturns Roe v. Wade and turns abortion law over to the states, a Nashville physician affiliated with the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care said the move is dangerous for Tennessee women.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A professor of engineering at the Vanderbilt University was among six passengers that died in a helicopter crash in the West Virginia mountains, earlier this week. According to WSAZ in Huntington, WV, a Vietnam era Bell UH-1B Huey chopper took off from Logan County Airport carrying...
HUNTINGTON, WV
fox40jackson.com

TN education department awards $27 million in grants for five communities

The Tennessee education department has awarded $27 million in grants for five community organizations to start tutoring programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The state Department of Education says the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps Community Partner Grant will help provide up to 18,000 Tennessee students in grades 1 through 8 with free tutoring services for English language arts and math.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Former employees protest popular Nashville coffee company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Popular Nashville coffee company Barista Parlor faces a federal unfair labor practices complaint after a former employee claimed she was fired for considering forming a union. Xochitl Cruz Lopez said she worked at the company’s Golden Sound location for seven years, being promoted from cook to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police are investigating multiple deadly shootings in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Homicide detectives were called to three, separate, deadly shootings overnight in downtown and West Nashville. According to police, the first shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, outside Double Dogs restaurant on Charlotte Pike. Police said 24-year-old Miles Slay was walking near the intersection...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures

June 23 - 29, 2022. To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The grading, drainage, construction...
TENNESSEE STATE
tbinewsroom.com

Admin Services Assistant Position Announced at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking qualified and interested candidates for the following position:. This position in the Training Division reports directly to the Assistant Director and provides administrative support across the division. This position is responsible for assisting in the coordination of the internship program, State Academy, City/County Academy, Citizen’s Academy (Nashville/Knoxville), Special Agent Academy, retiree carry permits, graduations, and other related programs. Additional responsibilities include coordinating schedules for all training events and preparing budgets, training related reports, correspondence, contracts, spreadsheets, maintaining office supplies, and other similar documents. As such, applicants must demonstrate competency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Power Point.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Man commits fraud at Kroger self-checkout kiosk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after developing a “cash-back scheme” at self-checkout kiosks in Krogers in Davidson County. According to an arrest affidavit, in May 2021, 24-year-old Austin Chase Hooper was seen entering Kroger stores, purchasing a small item at a self-checkout, and using a card to select cash back.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

