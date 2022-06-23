Woman found dead after late-night swim in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C (WAVY) — Officials say a woman was found dead following a late-night swim in Kill Devil Hills.

According to Kill Devil Hills police, officers responded to a report of a missing person around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on the beach in the area of 1st Street.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a 31-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, identified as 37-year-old Megan Elaine Perry, were swimming in the ocean just after midnight when the man reported that the two were struck by a sizable wave.

After the man resurfaced, he did not see his friend so he went to a nearby rental home and asked the residents to call 911.

Officials added that ocean conditions at the time of the incident were rough.

Kill Devil Hills Police, Fire and Ocean Rescue responded and began a search for Perry. The Coast

Guard was notified, but advised they were unable to respond until later in the morning.



Around 5:45 a.m., Southern Shores Police responded to a body on the beach just north of

Pelican Watch Way in Southern Shores.



Kill Devil Hills Police detectives arrived and were able to identify the woman as the one who went missing near 1st Street.



Officials say the incident is still under investigation. Perry was a Kill Devil Hills resident.

