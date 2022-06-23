Chiefs win 7-on-7 tournament at Niceville

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Baldwin, southwestern Escambia and northwestern Escambia (Fla.) Counties through 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At 3:35 p.m., National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Atmore. This storm was drifting slowly north. Hazards include winds in excess of 40 miles per hour and pea size hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible, according to the NWS. Locations impacted include Atmore, I65 And CR 1, Bratt and Poarch Creek Reservation.
Comments / 0