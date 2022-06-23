ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Chiefs win 7-on-7 tournament at Niceville

By Staff Reports
Atmore Advance
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthview finished 5-0 and won the TEAMFCA...

www.atmoreadvance.com

Marconews.com

Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

New leaders on the board in the Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament

With three weeks down and seven to go, the Boathouse Summer Slam Fishing Tournament is weighing fish daily and new leaders on going on the board. One of the new leaders on the board is Hud Mathes of Fort Walton Beach with a 20.4-pounder caught aboard the Coastline Tree for first in the Red Snapper division for private boats.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Southbound lanes on Hwy 231 and Owenwood Rd closed

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — A two-car collision closes the southbound lanes on Highway 231 and Owenwood Road just North of Fountain. Florida Highway Patrol and Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene. Bay County Sheriff’s officials said to take alternate routes and expect delays. We’re told there are injuries. We’ll have more information as […]
FOUNTAIN, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Niceville, FL
Sports
City
Niceville, FL
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Okaloosa Co. officer saves drowning swimmer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A deputy with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is being congratulated after he saved a swimmer who was drowning off the Gulf. A body camera video caught the officer in action as he ran into the waters behind Sandpiper Cove Condominium. OCSO dispatch contacted Deputy David Bazylak after receiving reports […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Free vaccines in Northwest Florida following recent meningococcal outbreak

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Meningococcal diagnosis’ in 2022 surpassed the 5-year average of meningococcal disease cases in Florida, according to the Florida Health Department in Okaloosa County. The county is offering free vaccines to those 18 and older in Fort Walton Beach starting June 24. Appointments must be made by calling 850-833-9246. “This […]
WMBB

Hit-and-run crash slows traffic on Highway 231

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hit-and-run motorcycle crash is slowing traffic on Highway 231 in Fountain Friday morning. First responders were on scene at about 10 a.m. investigating the crash. It happened shortly after 9 a.m. near the Highway 20 intersection. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital. They […]
FOUNTAIN, FL
WJHG-TV

New connector road opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A project that began in 2017 has now come to an end. County Road 280B in Walton County is officially open to traffic. State and local officials gathered in DeFuniak Springs just off of Highway 331 Wednesday morning to celebrate the opening of 280B with a ribbon-cutting.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
#Chiefs#Northview
niceville.com

Eglin moving back to HPCon Bravo on Monday

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base will move back to Health Protection Condition Bravo on June 27, according to an announcement today by the base. Brig. Gen. Scott Cain, the 96th Test Wing commander, is directing Health Protection Condition Bravo due to the increased community transmission of COVID-19 across the local communities, according to the statement.
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WMBB

Extreme heat closes Panama City bridge

Editors note: The bridge has reopened. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A bridge in Panama City was shut down Wednesday afternoon because of the scorching temperatures. “Due to heat expanding the metal in the Tarpon Dock Bridge, the roadway is closed to all traffic at this time. All traffic on East Beach Drive is being […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
vigourtimes.com

$25M mansion sale sets record in Florida Panhandle — again

This isn’t the pending sale for Netscape founder Jim Clark’s roughly $175 million home in Florida, a figure that stands to break the record for the priciest home ever sold in the Sunshine State. But this recent deal for a beachfront estate along the Panhandle quietly broke a regional record — and for its second time, no less.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
Atmore Advance

Strong thunderstorm impacting area

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Baldwin, southwestern Escambia and northwestern Escambia (Fla.) Counties through 4:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. At 3:35 p.m., National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Atmore. This storm was drifting slowly north. Hazards include winds in excess of 40 miles per hour and pea size hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible, according to the NWS. Locations impacted include Atmore, I65 And CR 1, Bratt and Poarch Creek Reservation.
ATMORE, AL
WMBB

Panama City official explains bridge closure due to heat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 reported on Wednesday that the Tarpon Dock Bridge closed due to the heat, and and it surprised a lot of people, so we asked the city about the process. Panama City city officials said the metal drawbridge heats up and expands during extremely hot days. The bridge opens […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

WATCH: Alligator visits Shell Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Everyone loves to visit Shell Island in the summer. That includes at least one reptile who is not normally spotted there. Capt. Chris Farley of Flippin’ Awesome Adventures made a new friend — a four-foot alligator — along the shoreline in Shell Island Monday evening while out on a dolphin sunset tour.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven corruption case: The players

Editor’s Note: This is the second of three stories we are sharing Thursday about the Lynn Haven corruption case. A status conference is scheduled in the case for Friday. That conference could determine how quickly the case will go to trial. A trial date is set for Monday, but that could be pushed back. LYNN […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. deputies rescue teens stranded in Yellow River

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies rescued several teens who were stranded in the Yellow River.  The teens called for help after they got stranded while tubing Tuesday night. The teens “believed they were surrounded by alligators,” according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Two deputies arrived on boat, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

