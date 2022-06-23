ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach seeks to fill vacant council seat after Jones’ death

By Adrianna Lawrence
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With the Bayside District Council seat vacant after the passing of Councilman Louis Jones , the Virginia Beach City Council hopes to have a Bayside resident fill it temporarily.

To be considered for the position, applicants must provide the following information by July 8:

Those interested must be a registered voter and a resident of the Bayside District . The candidate will hold office until Dec. 31, 2022.

All documents must be submitted to:

Amanda Barnes, MMC, City Clerk, | 2401 Courthouse Drive, Suite 2116 Virginia Beach, VA 23456 abarnes@vbgov.com

  • July 12 – City Council will review applications in a closed session
  • Aug. 2 – Applications will be narrowed down and chosen for an interview
  • Aug. 9 – Announcement of finalists
  • Aug. 9 or 16 – Vote by City Council to select final candidate

More information about qualifications, required documents and more, click here .

