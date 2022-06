It's not a subject that most people are up to talking about on a daily basis, but "assisted suicide" and how it works in Colorado does come up. In 2021, there were over 150 cases of physician-assisted suicide in Colorado. It's been legal tin the state since 2016, when the "End-of-Life Option" act was passed. It was proposition 106: “Access to Medical Aid in Dying,” Over 1.7 million people voted "Yes" on the proposition, while just over 955,000 voted against it.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO