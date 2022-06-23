ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issa Rae, KeKe Palmer And Yvonne Orji Serve Friendship Goals As They Stylishly Party It Up In Cannes, France

By Marsha Badger
 4 days ago

Source: Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty


Issa Rae is living the life I want to live! The actress, writer, producer, and comedian was spotted in Cannes, France, chopping it up with Global Chief Creative Officer of Ogilvy, Liz Taylor, for The Mirror Only Has One Face with Issa Rae session at the Debussy Theatre.

The Insecure actress looked flawless in a sleeveless neon dress and a beautifully sculpted top knot.

Source: Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty


Later that night, the icon proved that she works as hard as she parties because she was seen dancing it up with KeKe Palmer, Yvonne Orji, and Regina Hall. The Shade Room posted a carousel of videos that showed the group of women living their best lives at the Spotify Beach At Cannes Lions event. The post asks, “Which friend are you at the function?” As you slide through the videos, you see each woman in their party element.

I think I’m a cross between Regina Hall and KeKe Palmer.

A barefoot Yvonne Orji took a break from her turn-up duties to pose with Jemele Hill, Rae, and Palmer.

Source: David M. Benett / Getty


Looking good, ladies! Rae’s glow-up is admirable. From her days on YouTube with the Awkward Black Girl series to slaying magazine covers, becoming a New York Times Bestselling author, marketing her own haircare line, creating her own multifaceted media company, and so much more, Rae is the perfect example of hustling your way into billionaire status.

We stan!

