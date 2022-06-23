ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Full Report: NewsNation’s survey on inflation, abortion and Jan. 6 hearings

By NewsNation Staff
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wz3e0_0gK5gwhZ00

( NewsNation ) — NewsNation released a new poll Thursday with Decision Desk HQ, asking registered voters their views on President Joe Biden, and their worries about the Jan. 6 committee hearings, abortion, crime and inflation.

NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polled 1,006 registered voters Monday and Tuesday, using an online voter panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different ( learn more about why margins of error matter here ).

See the full results of the poll below.

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Strongly approve: 15.24%
  • Somewhat approve: 27.24%
  • Somewhat disapprove: 14.48%
  • Strongly disapprove: 43.05%

Question 2: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Very concerned: 25.57%
  • Somewhat concerned: 35.44%
  • Not too concerned: 22.09%
  • Not at all concerned: 16.91%

Question 3: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Russia: 39.10%
  • China: 35.74%
  • Iran: 1.42%
  • North Korea: 6.75%
  • Afghanistan: 0.96%
  • Other: 3.99%
  • Not sure: 12.03%

Question 4: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 2.6%)

  • Very concerned: 76.22%
  • Somewhat concerned: 21.08%
  • Not too concerned: 2.40%
  • Not at all concerned: 0.30%

Question 5: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: inflation, unemployment, crime, or COVID-19? (Margin of error: 2.7%)

  • Inflation: 71.68%
  • Unemployment: 3.92%
  • COVID-19: 9.70%
  • Crime: 14.70%

Question 6: Moving to other topics, which do you think should be a stronger priority: making sure that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so, or making sure that no one is able to commit voter fraud? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

  • Making sure that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so: 39.39%
  • Making sure that no one is able to commit voter fraud: 52.14%
  • Not sure: 8.47%

Question 7: How worried are you that you or someone in your family will be a victim of a violent crime? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Very worried: 21.12%
  • Somewhat worried: 38.63%
  • Not too worried: 32.33%
  • Not at all worried: 7.91%

Question 8: Compared to three months ago, do you feel generally more safe or less safe in your community? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • More safe: 11.29%
  • Less safe: 35.82%
  • Neither more or less safe: 52.89%

Question 9: Moving to other topics, overall, would you say you approve or disapprove of government investigations into the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Strongly approve: 32.30%
  • Somewhat approve: 17.23%
  • Somewhat disapprove: 13%
  • Strongly disapprove: 21.94%
  • Not sure: 15.53%

Question 10: How much have you followed, if at all, the U.S. House Select Committee’s current investigation into the takeover of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • A lot: 27.40%
  • A little: 53.16%
  • Nothing at all: 19.43%

Question 10 a: And based on the testimony you’ve heard, would you say your opinion on the events of Jan. 6 has changed? (Margin of error: 3.4%)

  • Yes, my opinion has changed — I am more concerned about the events of Jan. 6: 28.16%
  • Yes, my opinion has changed — I am less concerned about the events of Jan. 6: 14.58%
  • No, my opinion has not changed: 53.12%
  • Not sure: 4.14%

Question 11: What best describes how you view the events that happened on Jan. 6? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • A small, inconsequential disturbance: 14.81%
  • A coordinated attack by people outside the political establishment: 31.96%
  • A coordinated attack by people within the political establishment: 40.96%
  • Not sure: 12.27%

Question 12: And which of the following is closest to how you feel about the events on Jan. 6? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Donald Trump is fully responsible for the events on Jan. 6: 35.34%
  • Donald Trump is somewhat responsible for the events on Jan. 6: 24.04%
  • Donald Trump is not at all responsible for the events on Jan. 6: 31.32%
  • Not sure: 9.30%

Question 13: Overall, do you think abortion should be: (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Legal in all cases: 28.16%
  • Legal in most cases: 38.19%
  • Illegal in most cases: 24.70%
  • Illegal in all cases: 8.96%

Question 14: Please indicate whether you think it should be possible for a woman to obtain a legal abortion for any of the reasons below. Select all that apply. (Margin of error: 2.6%)

  • Life of child would be endangered: 62.10%
  • Life of woman would be endangered: 72.04%
  • Pregnancy was a result of rape or incest: 75.47%
  • Woman does not want to be pregnant for any other reason: 39.86%

Question 15: Do you favor or oppose a recent measure by Congress that would expand security measures for the Supreme Court and members of their families? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Strongly favor: 29.47%
  • Somewhat favor: 44.56%
  • Somewhat oppose: 17.45%
  • Strongly oppose: 8.52%

Question 16: How much have you heard, if anything, about a man that was recently arrested outside of the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and charged with attempted murder? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

  • A lot: 21.39%
  • A little: 48.11%
  • Nothing at all: 30.50%

Question 17: Six months from now, do you think gas prices will be: (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Higher: 58.62%
  • The same: 17.47%
  • Lower: 15.89%
  • Not sure: 8.02%

Question 18: Who would you say is the most responsible for the state of the economy today? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • President Biden: 41.80%
  • Republicans in Congress: 21.25%
  • Democrats in Congress: 17.63%
  • Financial institutions: 19.32%

Question 19: In general, do work-from-home options make companies more effective or less effective? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Most effective: 39.44%
  • About the same: 37%
  • Less effective: 23.55%

Question 20: Would you favor or oppose a government policy mandating employers have a work-from-home option? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Strongly favor: 26.45%
  • Somewhat favor: 36.07%
  • Somewhat oppose: 20.66%
  • Strongly oppose: 16.82%

Question 21: Would you favor or oppose your company allowing you to work from home to save money on gas? (Margin of error: 3.1%)

  • Strongly favor: 48.94%
  • Somewhat favor: 36.67%
  • Somewhat oppose: 9.44%
  • Strongly oppose: 4.96%

Question 22: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • The Republican candidate: 42.76%
  • The Democratic candidate: 42.58%
  • A third party candidate: 6.04%
  • Would not vote: 8.62%

Question 23: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error: 3%)

  • Better off: 16.07%
  • Worse off: 52.55%
  • Neither better or worse off: 31.38%

Question 24: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Post-graduate degree: 13.95%
  • Bachelor’s degree: 22.84%
  • Some college or associate’s degree: 27.85%
  • High school diploma or less: 35.36%

Question 25: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 2.9%)

  • Republican Party: 35.49%
  • Democratic Party: 32.60%
  • Independent: 24.53%
  • Another Party: 7.38%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

One person in serious condition following car vs motorcycle accident

One person was seriously injured following an accident in Cranesville on Friday evening. The accident took place around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Old Albion Road and Thrasher Road. According to reports from the scene, a car and a motorcycle collided head on resulting in the motorcyclist being life-flighted to the hospital. The car […]
CRANESVILLE, PA
YourErie

Copper Carriage holds antique market on Chestnut Street

The Copper Carriage Summer Antique Market was held on Saturday on Chestnut Street. There were more than 40 vendors there with tables filled with wood crafts, ceramics, clothes and other creative pieces of art. The company that created this idea is Copper Carriage. They wanted to support local businesses by creating an event like the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Glenwood Pet Hospital celebrates 70th anniversary

One local pet hospital is celebrating helping generations of animals in the Erie community. The Glenwood Pet Hospital held its 70th anniversary celebration. Folks had the opportunity to enjoy plenty of fun activities including giveaways and face painting. The hospitals also raised money for local rescue organizations. “Glenwood Pet Hospital opened in 1952 so this […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Inflation And Economy#Election Fraud#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Women's Health
YourErie

Suspects at large following police involved shooting

According to Pennsylvania State Police, State Police along with Erie Police attempted to perform a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. on Chestnut and Huron Streets. It was at this location that the suspects opened fire on the officers while firing multiple rounds. Only one officer returned fire before the suspects fled the scene. No officers […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Food Truck Festival takes place in Lawrence Park

The Erie Food Truck Festival took place on Saturday while bringing a wide variety of food favorites, beers, and wines. With live music and drinks, what more could you ask for during this summer? More than 13 food trucks were at Lawrence Park welcoming the community with some great food. The Iroquois School Foundation hosts […]
ERIE, PA
The Associated Press

Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden and his Group of Seven allies will huddle Sunday on strategies to secure energy supplies and tackle inflation, aiming to keep the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from splintering the global coalition working to punish Moscow. Biden arrived in Germany’s...
POTUS
CBS Chicago

President Donald Trump touts Supreme Court decision at downstate rally

QUINCY, Ill. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap of sorts with a speech in downstate Quincy Saturday. His Supreme Court picks were instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade. "Yesterday, the court handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law, and, above all, a victory for life," he said. While the rally was for Rep. Mary Miller, Trump also weighed in on Illinois' governor race. "Darren is just a man to take on and defeat one of the worst governors in america JB Pritzker, one of the worst," he said. 
QUINCY, IL
YourErie

James Conner to hold football camp in Erie

McDowell grad and NFL Running Back James Conner is set to host a local football camp right here in Erie in Early July. The former Trojan and current Arizona Cardinal will host a free camp at Gus Anderson Stadium on the McDowell campus on Saturday July 9 for kids ages seven to seventeen with a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Firefighters called to East Ave for kitchen fire on Friday night

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3100 block of East Avenue on Friday night. The calls went out around 9:10 p.m. for reports of an individual being trapped inside of a home. It was reported that a smoky fire was coming from the kitchen area. The fire was extinguished quickly. Emergency crews were […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy