Beachwood, OH

Author Owiti to discuss health benefits of vitamins June 25

Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Oselu Owiti, author of “Health Benefits of Vitamins” and “Vitamins Used...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

cleveland19.com

A warning as baby formula stocks back up on shelves

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As shelves stock back up with baby formula, Dr. Jessica Madden, a local pediatrician and the woman behind the Cleveland Baby Formula Exchange, warns parents to be aware of scams. Dr. Madden said people should watch out for online scams, if you see a deal on...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Top-ranked Beachwood boasts bevy of services, amenities

All the talk around town lately has been about Beachwood earning a No. 1 ranking in Cleveland Magazine’s “Best Suburbs in Northeast Ohio” annual feature. The news was released in the June issue, citing our top-rated schools and the city’s pervasive sidewalk presence, combined with diversity, range of shopping opportunities, and the award-winning Beachwood Family Aquatic Center and Barkwood dog park. Naturally, we’re thrilled with this recognition and attention.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

CJN subscription most worthwhile

Reading your review of Sunday’s tribute to Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Cantor Laureate Sarah Sager, which I attended, made my subscription fee to Cleveland Jewish News a most worthwhile expenditure. (“Salute to Sager: Fairmount Temple marks cantor’s 42-year tenure,” June 17) You included and summarized the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Arts, crafts, animals highlight Stone Gardens Summerfest

Stone Gardens Assisted Living at Menorah Park in Beachwood held its annual Summerfest on June 14 under clear skies and a warm sun. Residents, guests and staff members enjoyed visiting with zoo animals, arts and crafts, games and camaraderie. “We try to do a fest every season.” Megan Cisler, Stone...
BEACHWOOD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Lorain International Festival highlights cultures around the world

LORAIN, Ohio — Susan St. Aubyn-Zeyer is wrapping her new chocolate chip ice sandwiches. “So, we’re using a homemade chocolate chip cookie and then we’re using premium ice cream,” St. Aubyn-Zeyer said. She’s the owner of Susan’s Sugar & Spice, a pastry and candy business. She...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood house, garden tour slated for June 26

A self-guided tour of Beachwood homes and gardens will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. June 26 beginning at the Beachwood Community Center at 25325 Fairmount Blvd. Refreshments will be served at the community center from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Attendees can view homes, gardens and landscapes throughout the...
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Metroparks offering free weekend events June 24-26

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 16, 2022. Looking for weekend plans? Cleveland Metroparks has you covered. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! Newsletter. As sunny skies take over...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cahn, Sarabel

Sarabel Cahn, 96, passed away June 23. She was the beloved wife of Harold Cahn for 45 years, cherished daughter of Laura and Paul Rose, loving mother of Dennis (Katie) Cahn, Rodger (Sue) Cahn and Rhonda (Rich) Albert, devoted grandmother to Stephanie (Eric) Sterling, Greg (Sigall) Cahn, Laura (Andy) Lash, Jeff (Jamie) Albert, Elissa Cahn (Dr. Benjamin Avner) and Michael (Han Na Jang) Cahn, and great-grandmother to Hunter, Reid, Blake, Maya, Kyla and Madison. Sarabel was born Nov. 24, 1925 in Canton, Ohio. She later moved with her family to Cleveland and graduated from Glenville High School and Flora Stone Mather College (Western Reserve University). Shortly thereafter, her brother introduced her to a World War II army friend, Harold Cahn, who became the love of her life and her forever partner. In her teens, Sarabel worked for the family’s Rose Bakery. She later sold World Book Encyclopedias, received her teaching degree from Kent State University and was a substitute teacher in the Cleveland school system. She also achieved her real estate license, working for Guggenheim and Hilltop Realtors. Among her varied interests were reading, walking, piano playing, golf, tennis, swimming, bridge and mahjong. She loved her home in The Village in Beachwood and attending programs at the Beachwood Community Center and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Sarabel was a longtime member of Hadassah, National Council of Jewish Women, and Fairmount Temple Sisterhood. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, and they absolutely loved spending time with her.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood offers a top school district in a top suburb

Just a few weeks ago, Beachwood schools wished the graduates of the class of 2022 well as they moved on to their next pursuits – college, military service or work. These students experienced three years of high school impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but still exemplified our district’s mission: “To develop intellectual entrepreneurs with a social conscience.” Similarly, our Hometown Heroes banners were just hung across the district to celebrate the inspiring and dedicated work of our Beachwood schools employees who are also committed to this mission.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Yappy Hour to be held at City Park East

Residents are invited to bring their dog to Yappy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. June 25 at Beachwood City Park East near Barkwood dog park on Shaker Boulevard. The free event includes a live disc jockey with beer, wine and cocktails for purchase. For more information, visit bit.ly/3aFCkim.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

25 Specialty Shops In Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now

Cleveland boasts a plethora of awesome shops for whatever you're into. Witchcraft? Got you covered. Vintage toys? Of course. Rocks? Sure thing. These are 25 of our favorite specialty shops in town. *We didn't include specialty shops related to food (wine shops, chocolate shops, cheese shops). We'll tackle those in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Crumbl Cookies to open in Solon Village plaza

Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at the Solon Village shopping plaza on Aurora Road in Solon between Office Max and Malley’s Chocolates. Owners JB and Nicole Bickerstaff and Cydni Bickerstaff Rice are in the early stages of planning the 1,874 square-foot location and have yet to set a date to open, Cydni Bickerstaff Rice said in an email to CJN.
SOLON, OH

