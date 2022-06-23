ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden man arrested after allegedly stabbing victim with machete

By Monica Nakashima
 2 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Gadsden man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking another man with a machete Wednesday morning.

Junior Lorenza Pitts, 40, has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Deputies responded to a distress call on US Hwy 411 North, just outside the Gadsden City Limits. The officers discovered a man in the roadway covered in blood. The victim, later identified as Danny Lee Chamblee, stated he had been attacked by a man with a machete.

After obtaining information from the victim and witnesses, Pits was taken into custody within 30 minutes of deputies and officers arriving on the scene. He is now being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $300,000 cash bond and must complete a mental evaluation.

Chamblee was taken to UAB hospital by survival flight. He has since undergone surgery and is in stable condition.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Etowah County Drug Unit and the Gadsden Police and Fire Departments.

wvtm13.com

Gadsden man charged with assault involving a machete

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — A Gadsden man is suspected of assaulting another man with a machete, officials said. Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton said Junior Pitts, 40, has been charged with robbery, assault and unlawful possession of controlled substances. According to the police report, deputies responded to U.S. Highway...
