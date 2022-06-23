ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Conviction in Appleton bar shooting incident

whby.com
 2 days ago

APPLETON, Wis–A Menasha man is found "guilty" in connection with an Appleton bar shooting. An Outagamie...

www.whby.com

WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh man dies following motorcycle crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh man died following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. The Oshkosh Police Department said officers responded to Harrison Street and Nicolet Avenue around 9:37 a.m. The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old Oshkosh man, was pronounced dead after arriving at an area...
OSHKOSH, WI
Appleton, WI
Menasha, WI
Outagamie County, WI
Appleton, WI
Menasha, WI
Outagamie County, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

21-year-old dead after crash between vehicle and motorcycle in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 21-year-old is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle in Oshkosh Saturday morning. According to Oshkosh Police, they are investigating a crash that happened on Harrison Street at Nicolet Avenue at 9:37 a.m. The crash was between a vehicle and a motorcycle that was driven by a 21-year-old man from Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Manitowoc teacher 'upskirting' allegations, Sheboygan charges

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan man is accused of taking hundreds of inappropriate photos of his middle school students. Court documents say this investigation started when two teen girls, only 14 and 15, noticed a man at the beach taking their photo. They confronted him, and a different group of teens called the police.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
#Shooting#First Degree#The Verdict#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Firearm
wearegreenbay.com

Steven Avery moved to a Wisconsin medium-security prison

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

More Information Released In Teacher-Student Photo Case

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A middle school teacher suspected of taking inappropriate photos of girls in his classroom was arrested after allegedly taking photos of teenage girls on a beach. A probable cause document from Manitowoc County and a criminal complaint from Sheboygan County give more details on the...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Judge orders three doctors to evaluate Morgan Geyser

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One of the two girls who stabbed their sixth-grade classmate nearly to death in Waukesha's Slender Man case in 2014 is asking to be released from a mental institution. Both attackers were found not guilty of attempted homicide by reason of mental disease. Anissa Weier received...
WAUKESHA, WI
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Conducting Death Investigation

Police in Manitowoc are trying to find out what led to the death of a 27-year-old male. Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty says his department along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Maritime Drive at around 9 O’clock last Friday morning on the report of an unresponsive person in the water of Manitowoc Harbor. They recovered the body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man from the water and have not determined the cause of death.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on I-41 near Little Chute has been cleared

FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:12 p.m. LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now open after the crash near Holland Road in Little Chute on I-41 has been cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department handled the crash in just under 30 minutes. Original Story: Crash on I-41...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Missing Menasha 12-year-old found and safe

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department has given an update on the missing endangered child who left his home on the 700 Block of Melissa Street in the City of Menasha on Thursday. According to a Facebook update, Cylis has been located and is back home safe.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: North lanes back open on I-41 at WIS 47 after crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash was cleared at 9:04 p.m., almost four and a half hours after it happened. UPDATE: I-41 northbound closed at WIS 47, due to a crash. FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Bike stolen from Allouez home

ALLOUEZ, Wis. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help as they investigate the theft of a bike. The department says the bike and a vehicle were stolen from an Allouez home around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was recovered, but the bike remains missing. The...
ALLOUEZ, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Police Chief Speaks On Gun Control

A local Police Chief says that people have a right in this country to own firearms, but in the wake of recent multiple mass shootings “something needs to be done.”. During a recent appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program, Two Rivers Police Chief Brian Kohlmeier explained what he’d like to see occur.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wwisradio.com

Trempealeau County Man Missing Since June 14th

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a missing man from Ettrick. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was last seen on June 14th in the Lasset Court Area near Seymour in Eau Claire County. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office reports that Stawarz was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red/orange t-shirt and carrying a sweatshirt. He is 5’11” and weighs 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. The car he was driving along with his cell phone, keys, and wallet were all recovered in Eau Claire County. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Stawarz, you can call the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI

