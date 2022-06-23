Jeep belonging to Austin murder suspect found; search for Kaitlin Armstrong continues

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Authorities say they've found the black Jeep Grand Cherokee registered to a fugitive murder suspect wanted in connection with an east Austin homicide last month, but the search for Kaitlin Armstrong continues.

Officials with the US Marshals' Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said they found the Jeep belonging to Armstrong after it was sold to a CarMax dealership in south Austin on May 13. She received a check from the dealership for $12,200 the same day, officials said.

Armstrong, 34, is wanted in connection with the murder of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson at a home off of Maple Avenue on May 11. Police questioned Armstrong the next day in connection with Wilson's murder - just one day before the vehicle was sold.

Austin Police obtained a homicide warrant for Armstrong on May 17; she is also facing an additional warrant issued on May 25 for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Surveillance footage from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport showed Armstrong flying from AUS to Houston Hobby, then to New York's LaGuardia Airport on May 14. Investigators had tracked her to Newark's Liberty Airport on May 18, but found no record of a flight reservation under her name.

The reward for information leading to Armstrong's arrest has risen to $21,000, with $15,000 coming from an anonymous donor.

Armstrong is described as white, standing 5 feet 8 inches and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has light brown long, curly hair and hazel eyes and was last seen on surveillance video wearing a blue denim jacket, black shirt with a pink design on the chest, white jeans, black and white tennis shoes, a black COVID mask, and a possible yoga mat carrier on her shoulders.

Anyone with information on Armstrong's whereabouts is urged to call the US Marshals Service at 800-336-0102 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 800-893-8477.