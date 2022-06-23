Knightdale adopts 2022-23 budget

Knightdale Town Council members shown from left are: Mayor Pro Tem Stephen Morgan, Latatious Morris, Mayor Jessica Day, Mark Swan, Steve Evans and Ben McDonald.

KNIGHTDALE — The Knightdale Town Council adopted the FY23 budget on June 16. The budget was adopted in accordance with the Local Government and Fiscal Control Act and is effective July 1 to June 30, 2023.

The FY23 budget is approximately $26.1 million, which is a 10.5% increase over the previous year’s budget. The adoption includes a $0.45 property tax rate per $100 of assessed property valuation.

The tax levy is an increase of $0.03 and represents the first tax increase since 2013. The additional revenues are necessary to meet growing service delivery needs and to offset negative economic conditions.

The FY23 budget makes significant quality of life investments for town residents. As with all decisions impacting the town, the budget meets the expectations of the Knightdale Strategic Plan.

Notable highlights include:

• Funded salary study to improve recruitment and retention of staff

• Creation of Knightdale Housing Plan

• Construction of Fire Station #4 and relocation of Fire Station #2

• Land acquisition for future Fire Station #5

• Preparation of construction documents for police headquarters

• Additional police officer positions

• Launch of Knightdale Economic Development Program

• Completion of Harper Park renovations

• Construction of a disc golf Course at Knightdale Station Park

• Replacement of the Princeton Manor Greenway Bridge

• Architectural study for new community center

