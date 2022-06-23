ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

Knightdale adopts 2022-23 budget

By For the Weekly
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jzcic_0gK5fJkn00
Knightdale Town Council members shown from left are: Mayor Pro Tem Stephen Morgan, Latatious Morris, Mayor Jessica Day, Mark Swan, Steve Evans and Ben McDonald.

KNIGHTDALE — The Knightdale Town Council adopted the FY23 budget on June 16. The budget was adopted in accordance with the Local Government and Fiscal Control Act and is effective July 1 to June 30, 2023.
The FY23 budget is approximately $26.1 million, which is a 10.5% increase over the previous year’s budget. The adoption includes a $0.45 property tax rate per $100 of assessed property valuation.
The tax levy is an increase of $0.03 and represents the first tax increase since 2013. The additional revenues are necessary to meet growing service delivery needs and to offset negative economic conditions.
The FY23 budget makes significant quality of life investments for town residents. As with all decisions impacting the town, the budget meets the expectations of the Knightdale Strategic Plan.
Notable highlights include:
• Funded salary study to improve recruitment and retention of staff
• Creation of Knightdale Housing Plan
• Construction of Fire Station #4 and relocation of Fire Station #2
• Land acquisition for future Fire Station #5
• Preparation of construction documents for police headquarters
• Additional police officer positions
• Launch of Knightdale Economic Development Program
• Completion of Harper Park renovations
• Construction of a disc golf Course at Knightdale Station Park
• Replacement of the Princeton Manor Greenway Bridge
• Architectural study for new community center

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

North Carolina high court sides with rooftop solar owner over HOA

The 4-3, bipartisan ruling could impact thousands of developments statewide. “It opens the door to a good chunk of people” who may have previously been denied approval for solar projects, one installer said. In a case that could impact thousands of planned developments across North Carolina, the state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Why some retirees are reentering the workforce

RALEIGH, N.C. — It's being called the Great Resignation, a time when many are being forced or are choosing to quit their jobs. And as employers seek new hires to fill those empty positions, some retirees are answering the call. In April, 1.7 million retirees had re-entered the workforce...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Refugee welcome center officially opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh nonprofit is celebrating the grand opening of its refugee welcome center. Refugee Hope Partners cut the ribbon on its new welcome center in Raleigh Saturday. Refugees can go there and get guidance on how to live in this country, from paying bills to...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knightdale, NC
Government
City
Knightdale, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Employees retire from southern Wayne schools

More than 20 Wayne County Public Schools employees recently announced their retirement from seven southern Wayne County schools. Those employees were recognized during a retirement ceremony held at Lane Tree Conference Center. District leaders took time to thank the retirees for their contributions to public education. “Each of our employees...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Could Downtown Raleigh be getting a social district?

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Drinking in public with limitations may be coming to downtown Raleigh. Next week, the city’s Economic Development and Innovation Committee plans to revisit talks on implementing a social district. Social district would allow the consumption of alcohol in public outdoor spaces as long as they...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mcdonald
Axios Raleigh

What's being built in downtown Raleigh

Construction in downtown Raleigh has accelerated this year, and looks poised to continue for the foreseeable future, as developers from across the country target North Carolina's capital city.Why it matters: The projects will reshape Raleigh's skyline and expand the once staid downtown in all directions, adding thousands of apartments, more office space and hotel rooms. Here are just a few of the prominent projects transforming downtown: Data: Axios research; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios400HWhat's happening: Located at 400 Hillsborough St., progress on 400H is already well underway, setting it up to be the next tower to join Raleigh's growing skyline.The 20-story building...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

5 displaced and 3 units damaged after Durham fire: officials

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire in Durham has left three apartment units damaged and five people displaced, officials said Friday night. On Friday at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Durham Fire Department responded to a call regarding an apartment fire on White Pine Drive. After arriving, officials discovered a two-story apartment building displaying fire near a set of stairs.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cary pizzeria says rent hike forced it to permanently close

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Around the Triangle, people are seeing their rents go up by several hundred dollars at renewal. The increased cost to function in the area isn’t reserved for just residents, business are having to learn how to survive with increased operating costs along with increased rents.
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Golf#Economic Development#Politics Local
cbs17

Ewwww! Nearly 4,000 gallons of sewage spills in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 4,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a waterway that flows into Camp Branch, officials say. Town of Cary officials said Thursday that the spill went on for roughly 90 minutes Wednesday near 8921 Holly Springs Road. It was caused by a piece of concrete...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Do you live in NC’s wealthiest county?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
ECONOMY
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT: Interstate signs unveiled, training track officially opens

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — A highway that stretches through eastern North Carolina is now an interstate, so drivers will start to see more “Interstate 587” signs. Commuters will travel more efficiently through Wilson, Greene and Pitt counties thanks to the newly improved I-587. The first sign was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

After 2 years, ramp meters on I-540 will be reactivated

Ramp signals at four exits on Interstate 540 will be reactivated Tuesday. The signals, called ramp meters, were turned off for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic due to decreased traffic volume. The change takes place June 28 at four interchanges in north Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Mount Olive Tribune

Several county intersections to become all-way stops

The N.C. Department of Transportation announced nine busy and dangerous intersections in northeastern and southern Wayne County will undergo four-way stop transformation to improve safety. LMJ Pavement Marking LLC, of Willow Spring, received a $500,000 contract to make the changes beginning this month and continue through the fall. DOT traffic...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
1K+
Followers
433
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/wakeweekly

Comments / 0

Community Policy