KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police on the Outer Banks have released the name of the woman whose body was found along the shore in the Outer Banks earlier this week. Kill Devil Hills police say they found the body of 37-year-old Megan Perry, of Kill Devil Hills after she went missing in the ocean around 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the area of 1st Street.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO