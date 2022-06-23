Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Reveals Thoughts on First-Round WR Drake London

London has made a positive first impression on Pitts.

If anybody knows the pressure and expectations that Atlanta Falcons rookie receiver and No. 8 overall selection Drake London is facing, it's Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

After all, Pitts was the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history, the first pick of the Terry Fontenot-Arthur Smith regime's opening draft and a controversial selection, as some felt the team should've taken a quarterback.

Though they've only spent a handful of practices together, Pitts has already been impressed by London's traits, and offered an early evaluation on the USC product after an OTA practice earlier this month.

"Smooth, tall. For him to be that tall and fast and smooth is good for a receiver," Pitts said.

London has already approached Pitts looking for knowledge. "He's come (for advice), but that stays between me and him," Pitts said with a laugh. "But, he's a good guy."

Even before seeing London perform in person, Pitts held him in high regards, predicting that he'd be the best rookie from the 2022 class, saying "I've got to go with the home team."

Reviewing Pitts' comments, "fast" is a particular noteworthy word choice, as many pundits viewed speed as London's biggest flaw. Naturally, London disagrees, telling those who doubt his speed to "go watch tape," as he's "definitely blown past a couple of people."

From the moment he became a Falcon, London has been excited about the opportunity to play with Pitts. "It's just two big dudes out there on the perimeter," London said during his draft-night press conference. "I feel like it's a pretty good analogy to say we're twin towers."

London and Pitts aren't the only big bodies in Atlanta's receiver room, as the team added Auden Tate (6-5) and Bryan Edwards (6-3) via free agency and trade, respectively, this offseason. London believes that the new regime's first two top 10 picks can form a great duo.

"I think it's going to be fun, it's going to be something special," London said of playing with Pitts at his introductory press conference. "I think once we get to know each other, we're going to elevate each other in great ways."

For a Falcons offense that ranked 29th in yards and 26th in points in 2021 and enters a season without Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback for the first time since 2007, there are many more questions than answers.

However, with Pitts and London leading the charge, the offense's ceiling moving forward is sky-high, or around that of the actual twin towers.