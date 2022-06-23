ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury? Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel and undercard for massive clash

By Matt Penn
The US Sun
 2 days ago
JAKE PAUL and Tommy Fury are finally set to do battle in the ring, eight months after their fight was first postponed.

The pair were supposed to face each other back in December but it was pulled due to an injury to Fury.

Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in his last fight Credit: AP
Tommy Fury is undefeated as a pro and last fought in April at Wembley Stadium Credit: Getty

Paul instead fought and knocked out Tyron Woodley in a rematch, before telling the world that Fury wouldn't get the opportunity to fight him again.

Of course, it was all for the purposes of promotion, and the fight is finally on, despite some late doubt over whether Fury will have his training team, which includes his father John, in New York.

Paul and Fury have jousted with their words for over a year now, with the trash-talk reaching personal levels.

But they can settle their differences in the ring, with the mecca of boxing Madison Square Garden set to play host.

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

  • Paul's big clash with Fury will be take place on Saturday, August 6.
  • The fight will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.
  • Paul was also involved in Amanda Serrano's clash with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden earlier this year.
  • That fight sold out the arena, and Paul will be hoping the same happens on August 6.
  • Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 29th, at 11am ET / 4pm BST. You can purchase directly from the Madison Square Garden website.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • While a UK channel has yet to be announced, Paul's last two fights were shown live on BT Sport Box Office.
  • Fury has always fought on BT Sport, and it's likely the channel will pick up the rights for this fight.
  • Expect the price for the clash to be around £19.95.
  • You can live stream BT Sport PPV events from the BT Sport Box Office app, which is downloadable onto your mobile or tablet device.

Paul vs Fury FULL CARD

The full card has yet to be announced for Paul vs Fury, but Serrano will again be on the bill.

She takes on Brenda Karen Carbajal in the co-main of the evening.

  • Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury
  • Amanda Serrano vs Brenda Karen Carbajal
Tommy Fury and Jake Paul are set to do battle on August 6 in New York

What has been said?

"After weeks and weeks of waiting for Jake Paul to sign up to the drugs testing - and potentially putting the fight at risk - he's finally signed up to the drug testing," Fury said.

"We've agreed a contract that we're happy with, so the fight is going ahead and I'll see you August 6."

Before the fight was signed, Paul said: "Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?

"We’ve given you everything you asked for. $2 million purse. VADA testing. Tampons. You have 24 hours to clear this up or I will never give you this opportunity."

