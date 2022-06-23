Visit Fort Madison gardens, enjoy homemade ice cream, see fireworks shows and July 4 parades

Sunday

Burlington Municipal Band Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park Bandshell. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Admission is free. Ron Coberley conducts.

Fort Madison Garden Tour is noon-4 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance at FMAAA Art Center, 825 Ave. G, or $10 the day of at Avenue G Pocket Park, 812 Ave. G. Area artists Jim Topic, Carlene Atwater, Rebecca Williamson and local musicians will be at sites.

Homemade Ice Cream Social is 3-6 p.m. at Wever Odd Fellows Lodge, 1696 U.S. 61, also serving maid rites, ham salad, hot dogs, pies, cakes and drinks.

Players Workshop, 1431 Grove St., Young Actor production of Disney’s Aladdin Jr., is 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and can be purchased at the Players Workshop box office prior to each performance.

Westland Mall Flea Market and Food Truck Frenzy is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Westland Mall parking lot south side.

Tuesday

TOPS IA 1234 meets at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at First Church of the Nazarene, 1015 S. Roosevelt Ave. To learn more, call Ginger at (319) 753-2243.

Wednesday

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., Golden Oldies will meet 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Join the fun.

Pickle Making Workshop is 5-8:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Parish Center, 13204 Dodgeville Road, Sperry. To register, contact Des Moines County Extension Office, (319) 671-7165.

Thursday

Jefferson Street Farmers Market is 4:30-7 p.m. in the 300-500 blocks of Jefferson Street. Live music will be by Lucas Sanor.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will host Bingo, early bird at 6:30 p.m., regular games at 7 p.m. Yolanda's food will be available, dine in or carry out.

Mount Pleasant Community Band free concert is 7 p.m. in Central Park. The final concert is July 7. The local P.E.O. groups will sell pies in the park.

Steamboat Senior Center, 501 Jefferson St., will feature the House Band from 1-3 p.m. Listeners are welcome. Donation is $2.

Friday

Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St., artist reception for Cevin Cox, "Nostalgia," to be displayed through July 28, is 5-8 p.m. Mike Delaney will provide music in the Gallery Lounge. Wine, beer and charcuterie boards will be available.

Bluzillion live performance will be specially recorded at 7 p.m. at Wake N Bake Breakfast Co., 713 Jefferson St., featuring Iowa Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Nick Knedler. Check Wake N Bake Breakfast Co. on Facebook.

Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., free First Friday program at 10 a.m. will present, "Yup ... Nope ... and Why Midwesterners Don't Say Much," by author Barbara Lounsberry.

Danville Fire Department, 207 N. Elm St., Fish and Chicken Fry is 5-8 p.m. Deliveries will be available by calling (319) 392-8181 after 4:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow at dark.

Felix y Los Gatos will play The Washington, 306 Washington St., Moon and Stars Stage from 8-11 p.m. Tickets start at $12.

French Heritage Days is July 1-3 in Nauvoo, Illinois. Find events at nauvooheritagefestivals.com.

Moose Lodge 579, 2529 Mount Pleasant St., will serve shrimp or chicken kabobs over rice or baked potato from 5-7 p.m. Schlatter and Schlatter will play from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St., Remembrance Flag Garden will be displayed through July 9.

Saturday

Bonaparte Fireworks is at dusk. Pulled pork sandwich meals will start at 1 p.m. at the fire station. Downtown parade is 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 3 p.m. at the opera house. Mercer Crazy Train is 6-8 p.m. Elijah Boyer Band plays at 7:15 p.m. in the shelter house.

Drag and Draw with Cokeena Addiction is 6-8 p.m. at Art Center of Burlington, 301 Jefferson St. Cost is $30. Gallery Lounge will be open. To learn more, visit artcenterofburlington.com.

Heritage Trust Preservation Station, 213 Valley St., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, selling unique vintage decor and historic building materials.

Nauvoo, Illinois, free Cruisin’ for the Kids Cruise Night is 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the former school, 1400 Mulholland St., for all ages, and special area for under age 21, includes a cruise through town, specialty awards and prize giveaways.

Slocum 50 is at 34 Raceway, 10463 S. Prairie Grove Road, West Burlington. Pits open at 2 p.m.; grandstand opens at 4 p.m. Hot laps are 6:15 p.m. and racing follows. For ticket information, visit 34raceway.com.

Sperry Fireworks 20th anniversary show is at dusk, Myers Tree Farm, 18876 111th Ave., event barn. On-site $10 donation parking starts at 5 p.m. Ferris wheel is 4-11 p.m. There will be food trucks, face-painting, crafts, oversized outdoor games, music by Thin Blue Line Productions.

That's Yesterday's News is 10 a.m. at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St. Using the local newspaper, Terry Abrisz will explore Burlington history. Coffee and rolls are served. Admission is free.

Sunday

Burlington Municipal Band Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Crapo Park Bandshell. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Admission is free. Derrick Murphy conducts. This concert will not have fireworks; however, SEISO's 8 p.m. July 9 Symphonic Blast concert in the park will.

Monday, July 4

Burlington Golf Club, 2124 Sunnyside Ave., will shoot fireworks at dusk on the club's driving range.

Charlie Korschgen Kiddie Parade in Fort Madison starts at 10 a.m. from 18th Street and Avenue G, ending at Sixth Street and Avenue G, with Moudy Nabulsi as grand marshal.

Donnellson Fire Department, 616 N. Main St., freewill donation Fundraiser Breakfast is 6-10 a.m. People can register for the 7:30 a.m. 5K Run/Walk.

Donnellson Fourth of July Parade is 11 a.m. on North Main Street, followed by an American Legion lunch fundraiser in the Pilot Grove Savings Bank Community Room.

Farmington Hometown America Parade will line up at 10 a.m. at the entrance to Indian Lake Park, 28163 Willow Ave., and go through the campground.

Fort Madison fireworks will be shot out over the Mississippi River at about 9:45 p.m. Riverview Park will be closed to parking. A special city band concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in Central Park.

Keokuk July 4 Celebration is in Rand Park, 1401 Stripe St. Fireworks will be at dusk. Keokuk Saddle Club will have pony rides from 10 a.m.-noon. Youth Fishing Tournament is 9-11 a.m. at the Rand Park Pond. Riff Raff will provide live music.

Keosauqua Lions July 4 Celebration is 7 a.m.-10 p.m. in City Park, 100 Van Buren St., ending with a fireworks show.

Morning Sun Fireworks will be at 10 p.m. at East Division and Wilmering streets. Mile-long parade is 3 p.m. Legion pancake breakfast is 6:30 a.m.

Mount Pleasant Fireworks are at dark in McMillan Park. A parade is 5 p.m. Meet Your Local Heroes, and free activities like trolley and carousel rides and face-painting start at 5:30 p.m. Food will be available in the Wright Pavilion.

Old Fort Madison in Riverview Park will recreate the military's ceremony for Independence Day, including 18 shots from the fort's cannon, at 1 p.m.

VFW Post 7641 Auxiliary is sponsoring a Fourth of July parade and Fun in the Park Day from noon-2 p.m. in New London.

Wayland Fireworks will be at dusk at the Waco School football field, 706 N. Pearl St. Lions Club Breakfast is 6:30 a.m. Parade is 10:30 a.m.

West Burlington July 4 Celebration starts at 6:30 a.m. on Broadway Street, ending with a fireworks show at 10:01 p.m.