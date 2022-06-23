ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

WNBA All-Star Game voting slammed after snub of Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The WNBA named its starters for the 2022 All-Star Game on Wednesday and the Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, detained in Russia, was named an honorary starter , a nice gesture from the league.

But the omission of another Phoenix Mercury player from the starting lineup for the July 10 game in Chicago rankled many media members and fans.

Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith was not among the starters for the game despite being in the midst of an excellent season.

Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.7 points per game and 5.3 assists per game this season. She is adding 3.7 rebounds per game.

It appears that Diggins-Smith can blame WNBA players for her snub.

She was fourth in fan voting for the All-Star game starters and third in voting done by the media.

But Diggins-Smith finished 14th in the voting done by WNBA players. Yes, 14th.

Fan voting accounts for 50% of the vote. Media counts for 25%. The player voting accounts for the other 25%.

Diggins-Smith finished sixth overall among guards because of the low player voting total.

More: Brittney Griner named honorary WNBA All-Star starter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxpMS_0gK5fBgz00

For the Win couldn't understand why Diggins-Smith was so disrespected.

Cole Huff wrote: "So, the Phoenix Mercury haven’t had a good season. But neither have the Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx or New York Liberty, yet, those teams all have a player starting in the 2022 All-Star Game. There’s an argument to be made that Skylar Diggins-Smith is having just as good of a season as Sylvia Fowles, Nneka Ogwumike or Sabrina Ionescu. Smith is having one of the best seasons of her career, and it’s hardly being talked about. Can anyone help me understand why? Like Alyssa Thomas, Diggins-Smith should undoubtedly be named as an All-Star reserve."

CBS Sports questioned the low player vote for Diggins-Smith.

Jack Maloney wrote: "Perhaps the most interesting note from the voting results was that the Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith (6.25) missed out on starting due to a bizarrely low player vote. She had the fourth-most fan votes and third-most media votes, but was 14th in player votes."

More: Phoenix Mercury starts hot, but can't hold on in loss to Minnesota Lynx

Social media reacted to Skylar Diggins-Smith's WNBA All-Star Game starting snub:

Do you think Skylar Diggins-Smith should have been named a WNBA All-Star Game starter ?

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: WNBA All-Star Game voting slammed after snub of Phoenix Mercury's Skylar Diggins-Smith

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Says Scottie Pippen Is The Defender That Could Stop Stephen Curry: "If You Go Back In Those Series Where He Won Twice Against Utah It Was His Defense On John Stockton."

Stephen Curry just finished a season where he won his 4th NBA championship and his first Finals MVP. Topping off a magical campaign for the Golden State Warriors, demonstrating why he's one of the best players in the world right now, Steph proved that he's nearly unstoppable when inspired. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Drafting Baldwin could be worth the gamble for Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a team that had championship aspirations going into the NBA draft last year, the Warriors chose potential over perceived immediate production with their first pick when they took Jonathan Kuminga No. 7 overall. One year later, the Warriors are in a much different position after winning yet another title and this time owning the No. 28 overall pick, as well as two second-round picks at No. 51 and No. 55.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
ClutchPoints

Phoenix Mercury makes puzzling decision on WNBA center Tina Charles, Brittney Griner’s placeholder, amid Russia detainment

WNBA star Brittney Griner is still being detained in Russia, forcing her Phoenix Mercury teammates to start the season without her. Unfortunately, they’re now 6-12 after 18 games, and Griner’s absence is undoubtedly a huge factor in the equation. One of the main players to step up for the Mercury is Tina Charles. She has […] The post Phoenix Mercury makes puzzling decision on WNBA center Tina Charles, Brittney Griner’s placeholder, amid Russia detainment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

Winners and losers from the 2022 NBA Draft

Unsurprisingly, the 2022 NBA Draft delivered with mock drafts blowing up quickly, and confusing trade details leaving us waiting for the next Twitter notification. But in the end, 58 picks have been made and we have a better sense of what teams wanted to do with their respective selections. So,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Maloney
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Brittney Griner
Distractify

NBA Fans Are Convinced That Shareef O'Neal Will Not Be Drafted

Making it to the NBA is a dream that many high school basketball players strive for. Aspiring athletes frequently try their luck at attending a Division 1 college in hopes of sparking NBA interest. Some athletes are able to make that dream a reality, but most will finish their college careers without being drafted. With that said, Shareef O’Neal is yearning to be an exception.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Boston Celtics 2022 NBA Draft Grade For Their Lone Pick

With the 53rd pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected Alabama point guard JD Davison. Even though this was the only pick for the Celtics this year, they used it to address a crucial need: a lack of point guard depth. While Marcus Smart typically started at point for them throughout the […] The post Boston Celtics 2022 NBA Draft Grade For Their Lone Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba All Star Game#The Phoenix Mercury#Win
Lakers Daily

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen pens emotional letter to his son following his deal with Lakers

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen offered an emotional tribute after his son was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers. Scotty Pippen Jr. is a guard who played for three years at Vanderbilt University. Despite posting some solid numbers over the course of his collegiate career, he went undrafted, with the Lakers then moving in to pick him up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Yardbarker

Suns, Pacers talking Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner swap?

The Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton appear to be going their separate ways. The question is where the 23-year-old could head next. Ayton’s relationship with the front office became damaged last summer when he was not given a max contract extension. He was upset and said so. That bad...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy