ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hawk Eye

Around Burlington: Fire not the best solution for downtown public nuisance

By Bob Hansen
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODteu_0gK5fAoG00

It is not easy to get rid of a neighborhood eyesore.

There are inspections to conduct, meetings to be held, neighbors to alienate, and, finally, legal papers to be served.

And then the court hearings begin.

Or, if you were in 1876 Burlington, you simply waited for the mob to show up.

In that year, Burlington had a prominent building housing a thriving enterprise that was an affront to public sensibilities.

And in a town that had hogs wandering the streets and night soils deposited off the downtown levee, it was not easy to offend Burlington public sensibilities.

The structure and business demanding attention was a house of carnal pleasures on Jefferson Street, where it passed over the railroad track.

Over the preceding months, both the building and its occupants had sunk into a state of disrepair and numerous attempts had been made through legal channels to rid the downtown of the eyesore.

At last, public patience was exhausted. One evening about midnight the first tap of the fire bell sounded at the Burlington fire station.

A night desk reporter at the Hawk Eye newspaper heard the alarm and walked the 200 yards separating his post from the engine house.

There he found the fire engine standing and the excited horse keyed for a fast start. But there was an apparent problem because no one was certain where the fire was burning.

After much discussion, and after the arrival of a witness to the conflagration, it was decided that the fire was on the west end of Jefferson Street, and armed with this information, the fire crew galloped into the night.

On their arrival, the blaze proved to be a disappointment.

It was only a burning stack of straw piled at the rear of the “house.” By the time the crew had arrived, the building’s occupants had largely extinguished the blaze.

But there was still plenty of action on Jefferson Street because a crowd of several hundred had gathered and was using stones to break out the windows of the threatened structure.

“The large crowd had collected about the building intent on ridding the neighborhood of the presence of the people who infest the hovel on account of their character and conduct," the reporter was later to record.

A number of the building’s inmates quickly departed, but others manned battle stations at the shattered upper-story windows to shout pithy remarks at the threatening mob.

Officers Smyth and Lavelle were hard-pressed to keep the crowd back, and matters threatened to grow into a full-fledged riot.

At 2 a.m., the crowd had not diminished and the police were compelled to enlist the help of the fireman in their efforts at crowd control.

A concern of the authorities was that any fire started by the mob would quickly spread to nearby buildings in the crowded commercial district.

The mayor finally arrived on the scene, and was alarmed to see that neighboring drinking establishments had remained open past closing hours to service the thirsts of the pyromaniac mob.

Once the bars were shuttered, the mob seemed to lose steam. The shouting slowly faded and the crowd withered as the town’s citizens returned to their beds.

Finally, the police were able to force entry into the hovel, now barely standing.

The roof had been broken, windows shattered and walls forced inward. But two of the building’s owners still manned their battle posts.

It took some persuasion to convince the ladies to leave to seek alternative accommodations at the police station.

A few days later, a trial was held at district court, and to the surprise of virtually no one, the ladies were found innocent of keeping a house of ill-fame.

But the mob still had the satisfaction of ridding the neighborhood of a public nuisance.

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Jefferson Street road and sidewalk closure

Burlington, IA- The City of Burlington has announced a road and sidewalk closure related to the TIGER project. Starting Monday, June 27th, westbound traffic will be suspended near the intersection of Jefferson and Hawkeye Street, to allow for BNSF Railroad safety improvements, along with additional TIGER project progress. This closure...
BURLINGTON, IA
tspr.org

Monmouth’s rebuilt airport hangar to open after 2019 fire

Nearly three years after the Monmouth Municipal Airport hangar was destroyed in a fire, the rebuilt facility is set to open. The fire on Oct. 24, 2019, fully engulfed the hangar and also destroyed administrative offices, historic documents, memorabilia, and eight airplanes. The city of Monmouth had to wait for...
MONMOUTH, IL
ourquadcities.com

East Moline will rock the 4th of July

The Fourth of July theme for East Moline this year is “Freedom Rocks – Rockin’ the 4th of July in East Moline,” and the city is looking for parade entries that celebrate America through music — from jazz, Latin, big band, swing to country, pop, rock & roll to Broadway tunes, marching bands, “music inspired by our immigrants and anything else that makes us proud to be living in America,” a city release says.
EAST MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#West End#Burlington#Hawk Eye
B100

These Are The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Davenport

Since moving here, I've heard a lot of folks talk about how dangerous and crime-ridden Davenport has become. Like every city, there are certain areas of it that aren't the safest places to hang out. Neighborhood Scout ranked Davenport neighborhoods based on things like price and crime rate. If you...
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
KWQC

Police investigate after shooting at Davenport skate park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the skate park Thursday night. Davenport police responded about 8:54 p.m. to the skate park at 905 West River Drive for a report of several shots fired, according to the Davenport Police Department. Four shell casings...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 dead after overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 61-year-old man dead. According to police, officers were notified that the victim arrived at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital in Rock Island at 12:25 a.m. Saturday morning with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
977wmoi.com

3 MPD Employees Recognized for Years of Service

Three Monmouth Police Department employees were recently recognized at the Monmouth City Council meeting for their dedicated service to the Monmouth community, shares Communications Director Ken Helms:. “Officer Marlon Williams has been with the department for five years. Jarred Beckman has been with the department for seven years and PSO...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Dead Following Drowning Incident in Knox County

At approximately 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a privately owned pond in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, for an accident involving two drowning victims. Steven Dennison, age 73, of Altona IL and Keith Dennison, age 67,...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KBUR

One person injured in two vehicle crash in McDonough County

Macomb, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, June 22nd in McDonough County. According to Illinois State Police, on Wednesday a 2017 Mack Concrete Truck driven by 51-year-old Mitchell Van Bebber of Colchester, Illinois was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 336 east of County Road 150 East in McDonough County.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Flower shop celebrating 45 years of serving the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport flower shop is celebrating its 45th anniversary on July 1. “Flowers by Jerri” first opened for business on July 1, 1977 inside founder Jerri Munson’s home in Davenport. The first storefront location was opened on 49th and Pine Street in Davenport. Its...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

New details in West Burlington pool shooting

West Burlington, IA- New details have emerged regarding the June 14th shooting at the West Burlington Pool. The Hawk Eye reports that the victim, 28-year-old Devontae Richardson told police that he had known the shooter, 30-year-old Terrence Jay Gordon, since childhood. Richardson also accused Gordon of robbing him of $12,000...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Iowa grain accident results in death

UPDATE: Wednesday, June 22, 2:53 p.m. — At 1:15 p.m., search and rescue personnel located the missing person dead amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo, in Yarmouth, Iowa (24 miles northwest of Burlington). “On behalf of all first responders, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim […]
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Big River Brass Band sets summer concerts in Iowa, Illinois

The Big River Brass Band will perform concerts in July and August:. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf. 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Iowa Municipal Band Festival, Boone, Iowa. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Central Park, Aledo, Ill. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Geneseo City Park, Geneseo,...
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

American Melody docks in Davenport for first visit of 2022

American Melody, American Cruise Lines’ passenger vessel, will dock along Davenport’s riverfront on Sunday, June 26 for its first visit of 2022. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson will welcome guests to River Heritage Park with a ribbon cutting. Passengers will be able to enjoy live music and explore the downtown area. Docking is expected at around […]
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy