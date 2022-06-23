ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls Stampede fire Marty Murray, name Rob Rassey new head coach

By Matt Zimmer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Tony Gasparini did not waste time making changes to his new-old team.

Gasparini, who coached the Stampede in the early-2000s, was recently hired to serve as the team’s general manager and president of hockey operations, and the team made a coaching change on Thursday, firing Marty Murray after two seasons and naming Rob Rassey as the USHL franchise’s new head coach.

Rassey, 37, was most recently the head coach of the Omaha Lancers, where he took over midseason amid franchise turmoil. He led the Lancers to the conference semifinals in what was his first head coaching experience. Prior to taking over the Lancers, Rassey spent two years as a scout for the Detroit Red Wings, and he’s also spent time in the USHL as an assistant coach at Youngstown and an assistant GM for Tri-City.

Rassey also has college coaching experience, spending six years as an assistant at Harvard, the same school where he earned his master’s degree. As a player, Rassey attended Northeastern, where he played in 123 games in four years and scored 13 goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCelY_0gK5f5Ts00

“I am very honored and excited to be the head coach in Sioux Falls,” said Rassey. “The Stampede are an organization I have always held in the highest regard, and I am looking forward to working with everyone to add to the already rich tradition in Sioux Falls. I am thankful to ownership and management for this opportunity, I can’t wait to meet the players and get started.”

Murray, 47, ended up spending just two seasons behind the Stampede bench, failing to lead them to the playoffs in either and compiling a 37-69-6-4 record. A former NHL player, Murray had come to Sioux Falls after a highly successful stint coaching the Minot Minotaurs of the NAHL. He had replaced Scott Owens, who led the Stampede to the 2019 Clark Cup championship, then retired after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 playoffs.

Gasparini was hired earlier this month, having worked as an NHL scout since leaving Sioux Falls. He said he’s “thrilled” to make Rassey the ninth coach in franchise history.

“He understands player development and what we are trying to accomplish here in Sioux Falls,” Gasparini said of Rassey. “We want to help grow players not only individually, but as a team, to get back into the playoffs and compete for our fourth Clark Cup title.”

