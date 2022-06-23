Publix won't offer COVID shots for young children, won't say why

Good afternoon,

The hassles of getting COVID-19 shots for your young children, high mortality rates for hospitality and retail workers, a confused flu season and more in today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter. This newsletter comes out every Monday and Thursday or as urgent news dictates.

Here's what's happening

- Publix will not be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 4 and younger, and they're not saying why. The Lakeland Ledger has reached out to Hannah Herring, Publix's spokesperson for North and Central Florida, but she did not immediately respond. She told the Tampa Bay Times that “Publix will not release a statement explaining its decision.”

The company still offers other child vaccinations, including the flu shot for children as young as 6 months old, but COVID vaccinations are only available there for ages 5 and up .

Although Florida was the only state that did not order vaccines for children, hospitals, clinics and pediatricians can order directly from the federal government so contact your local places for availability.

The vaccine was also sent to pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens that participate in federal programs, but not every location will have it and some have age restrictions. CVS is only offering shots for children under 12 at their MinuteClinic locations, and then only for children aged 18 months and up . Walgreens pharmacies are offering COVID shots only for children ages 3 and up .

If you're traveling, note that most U.S. states don't allow pharmacists or their technicians to administer vaccines to kids under a certain age at all , according to a 2021 map created by the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations . USA TODAY has that story for its subscribers.

- Hospitality and retail workers have higher COVID-19 mortality rate, USF study says. Hospitality, retail and service workers were five times more likely to die from COVID-19 in 2020 than other employees in higher-paying occupations, according to a study from the University of South Florida. The (Sarasota) Herald-Tribune has the story for its subscribers.

- Feds say a Coral Springs police officer defrauded the government for a COVID-19 relief loan. Jason Scott Carter (named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2020) used the lion’s share of a $29,000 disaster relief loan he got from the U.S. Small Business Administration on repairs and services for his vintage car , federal prosecutors said.

- Changes in behavior thanks to COVID may have pushed the flu season out of whack. The flu season usually peaks in February, but pediatricians are seeing those kinds of numbers in June . Florida Today has the story for its subscribers, and the Fort Myers News-Press has its own story on their local flu surge .

What do you want to know about COVID-19? You ask, we'll try to answer

From a reader: " Is Paxlovid dangerous for people with CKD? "

DEFINITELY talk to your doctor first if you have chronic kidney disease (CKD) and want to try Paxlovid. The FDA specifically advised anyone with severe renal impairment to avoid it until more testing has been done. Paxlovid doesn't have serious side effects for most people, but because it's cleared by the kidneys people with mild-to-moderate CKD may need a reduced dose. People with higher CKD may get too high a level of the drug, which could cause increased side effects such as altered or impaired sense of taste, diarrhea, muscle aches and high blood pressure, according to Jeffrey Topal M.D. , a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist.

Anything you'd like to know? Ask your questions here .

COVID info center

ABOUT COVID

AVOIDING COVID

TESTING/VACCINES

Thank you for reading! We appreciate you trusting our statewide journalists to keep you safe and informed. If you are encouraged by our work and want to support your local journalists, please consider subscribing . Know someone who would benefit from this newsletter? Forward this email so they can sign up .

Chris' note of the day: We're trying a slightly different format for the newsletter, with more information on the top story of the day. What do you think? Let us know here.

In personal cat news, our pet cat Sarc has weathered the breast cancer operation. Went back today to get the drain removed and is doing well, if annoyed. Thank you for the well-wishes!

Here's what else is happening with the coronavirus in Florida today.

— C. A. Bridges, cbridges@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Publix won't offer COVID shots for young children, won't say why