Yelp loves Sarasota, Bradenton restaurants, and we still crave quality BBQ

I'm not the world's biggest fan of Yelp, the website featuring crowd-sourced reviews by anonymous users who might just own the same place they are reviewing. Or perhaps were fired from the restaurant for some heinous crime against food or humanity. But, yeah, like just about everybody else who enjoys dining out, I do occasionally look at Yelp.

And I was happy to see that when Yelp unveiled its first-ever list of the best restaurants in Florida, we landed seven on the roster of 100. My colleague Jimmy Geurts noted that our highest-ranking Sarasota business placed at No. 22 and the top Bradenton restaurant scored the No. 41 spot. Venice, North Port and Osprey also landed places on the Top 100.

Dining guide:The best BBQ restaurants, food trucks in Sarasota, Bradenton

You might also like:Best hotel restaurants and bars in Sarasota and Bradenton for food, drinks, views and fun!

Ticket Newsletter:Sign up to receive restaurant news and reviews plus info on things to do every Friday

And while Yelp was compiling its list, I was making another of my own, again to celebrate one of my favorite foods. I crave quality barbecue on a near daily basis and know that I'm not alone in my love for smoked meats and soul-comforting side dishes. So, after months of arduous research, I wrote about my favorite restaurants and a food truck for the best BBQ in Sarasota and Bradenton.

And to be honest, I have no idea what kind of reviews these places have received on Yelp, which didn't list any of them on their Top 100. I do, however, look at the comments on my stories and read your emails, and am excited to check out your recommendations for local barbecue joints.

As for upcoming restaurant openings, the one that our subscribers (myself included) are most excited about is Yokoso Ramen, which is getting ready to welcome guests at its storefront on Clark Road in Sarasota. My colleague Max Rego reported that eight specialty ramen will be featured on the menu, and I believe that trying all of them would be a fine way to spend an evening or two.

Always popular with subscribers is our weekly restaurant health inspection report, which on Tuesday found 11 Sarasota and Manatee restaurants receiving high-priority violations while six local businesses aced their inspections. Looking for an even deeper dive into the restaurant inspections? Here's the link to our digital databases for Sarasota and Manatee.

And what about things to do, which don't necessarily involve dining? Be sure to check out our weekly Top 5. For this weekend, you'll find free, fun and outdoor events on the water in downtown Sarasota with more in North Port and Venice; plus indoor activities, because the summer heat is definitely here.

Looking ahead, be sure to read Geurts' story on the biggest concerts and comedy shows coming to Tampa Bay and Sarasota from July to September. These include rap and pop stars The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo, as well as rock legends like Santana and Rod Stewart; plus comedy greats such as Jerry Seinfeld, who returns to Sarasota's Van Wezel on Sept. 30.

Have a great weekend!

And please consider sharing this link with folks who might also be interested in enjoying our weekly newsletter that's sent at 9 a.m. Fridays and spotlights the top new dining and entertainment stories from TicketSarasota.com, which is part of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and USA TODAY Network.

Cheers,

Wade Tatangelo

Wade Tatangelo is the Herald-Tribune’s dining and entertainment editor overseeing the weekly Ticket publication. He's also co-leader of USA Today Network's Uniquely Florida team creating statewide content. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He may be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.​​​​​​