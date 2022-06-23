ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Luis Suarez: River Plate emerge as favourites to sign striker after Atletico Madrid exit

By Tom Gott & Graeme Bailey
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Luis Suarez is in...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Gareth Bale to sign with LAFC: Former Real Madrid attacker on his way to MLS

With his deal with Real Madrid expiring, Gareth Bale's next destination is going to be Los Angeles with LAFC. Bale will sign a 12 month deal with Los Angeles FC that will run from this summer's transfer window until next summer which will encompass half of the MLS season. A short term destination makes sense for Bale who is presumably looking to maintain fitness ahead of the November World Cup in Qatar. Cardiff City was another destination under consideration as well as Getafe which would have allowed the Welshman to stay in Madrid.
MLS
theScore

Gareth Bale confirms move to Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale is taking his talents to Hollywood. The Welsh superstar is headed for Los Angeles FC after he ended a trophy-laden spell with Real Madrid at the end of the European season. Bale confirmed his upcoming move to Major League Soccer with LAFC's customary baseball cap reveal. Bale agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Gareth Bale agrees to join Los Angeles FC following Real Madrid exit

Wales forward Gareth Bale has agreed to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC on an initial one-year deal when his contract with Real Madrid expires, the PA news agency understands.The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff following the end of a nine-year stay at Real Madrid, but he now appears set to continue his career with a move to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Gareth Bale completes shocking move to MLS outfit LAFC after Real Madrid exit

Following his exit from Real Madrid earlier this month, Gareth Bale is now on his way to the MLS. The Welshman, who is preparing for the World Cup this fall with Wales, has signed a deal through 2023 with LAFC, the same club that ex-Italy international and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini joined a couple of […] The post Gareth Bale completes shocking move to MLS outfit LAFC after Real Madrid exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suarez
90min

Alan Franco to end Charlotte FC loan & join Argentine side Talleres

Charlotte FC midfielder Alan Franco will complete a loan move to Argentine club CA Talleres in the coming days, 90min sources have confirmed. The Ecuador international was left out of the squad for Charlotte's 1-1 draw with the Columbus Crew last week and hasn't traveled with the team to Montreal this weekend in order to push a deal forward, 90min are told.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid
SB Nation

Gareth Bale to join LAFC in MLS on one year contract

This isn’t really a Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumor, but hey — it’s a slow Saturday and it’s KINDA close to a Spurs rumor, so Imma write on it anyway. According to multiple outlets including The Athletic (£), former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has decided on his short term future — he’s heading to America! Bale has reportedly agreed to join MLS side Los Angeles FC (LAFC) on what is initially a one year contract.
MLS
90min

D.C. United transfer DP Edison Flores to Atlas FC

Edison Flores is headed back to Liga MX. D.C United have officially agreed to terms to transfer the Designated Player to Liga MX side Atlas FC. He departs after three seasons with the Black-and-Red, managing three goals and eight assists in 41 appearances since joining from Morelia in 2020. "The...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

660
Followers
5K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy