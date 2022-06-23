Luis Suarez: River Plate emerge as favourites to sign striker after Atletico Madrid exit

With his deal with Real Madrid expiring, Gareth Bale's next destination is going to be Los Angeles with LAFC. Bale will sign a 12 month deal with Los Angeles FC that will run from this summer's transfer window until next summer which will encompass half of the MLS season. A short term destination makes sense for Bale who is presumably looking to maintain fitness ahead of the November World Cup in Qatar. Cardiff City was another destination under consideration as well as Getafe which would have allowed the Welshman to stay in Madrid.

MLS ・ 6 HOURS AGO