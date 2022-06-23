ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial delayed for Oxford school shooting suspect until next year

By Cami Mondeaux
 2 days ago

T he trial for the Michigan teenager accused of killing four fellow students and wounding several others at his high school will be delayed until next year, a judge announced Thursday.

The trial proceedings will be delayed until Jan. 17 because the scheduled September trial does not leave enough time for 16-year-old Ethan Crumbley's defense attorneys to review the evidence and prepare their arguments, Judge Kwame Rowe said. Prosecutors did not object to the decision.

"I do find good cause," Rowe said.

Crumbley is being charged as an adult and faces four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, among others. His defense attorneys have filed an insanity plea as part of their defense.

His parents also face charges, including four counts of involuntary manslaughter, for allegedly making the gun with which he carried out the attack accessible and not getting him mental help when he showed signs of distress.

School officials met with Crumbley and his parents the morning before the shooting because of "disturbing" behavior, but they decided no disciplinary action was needed, according to Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne.

His mother also texted Crumbley on the day of the shooting "not to do it," saying she wasn't mad, but he would "have to learn not to get caught," officials said. Their trial is scheduled for Oct. 24.

