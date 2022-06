Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be suspended for "the entire 2022 season, if not indefinitely," reports Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Wilson reports that "there is concern from the NFL Players Association" about the length of Watson's suspension. Josina Anderson of CBS also reported earlier Friday that negotiations over potential discipline "fell apart" between the NFL, NFLPA, and Watson's advisors over the number of games missed. According to Wilson, the Browns "are expected to go forward with Jacoby Brissett rather than try to reconcile with Mayfield" if Watson is suspended at the start of the season.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO