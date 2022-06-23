Aimee Song's Etsy Collab Is All About Dramatic Details

When you think of the color gray, what images come to mind? Do you envision the dark gray hues of a nimbus cloud hovering on a stormy day or do you imagine the silvery-green tones of Benjamin Moore's Color of the Year October Mist? We all know that there are more than 50 shades of gray, from subtle to dramatic, cool to warm, and light to dark. And while the lead-colored hue looks great on the walls, it also happens to be a stunning shade for furniture, like sofas. Which brings us to the next logical question: ​What color rug goes with a gray sofa?​ We reached out to a couple of pros to offer some advice.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO