Interior Design

Aimee Song's Etsy Collab Is All About Dramatic Details

By Anna Gragert
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Etsy's latest creator collab, fashion blogger and Song of Style founder Aimee Song has...

How to Make Your Toilet Paper Roll Look Hotel-Quality

Contrary to popular belief, hosting guests doesn't always require grand gestures. More often that not, it's the small things that make the biggest difference. One such example is stamping, or sealing, a roll of toilet paper in your guest bathroom. According to Instagram user @byjillee, the technique involves folding the...
HOME & GARDEN
A-Poc Able Issey Miyake Unveils Rust-Inspired Jeans

Click here to read the full article. A new project draws parallels between the texture of denim and rust. A-Poc Able Issey Miyake unveiled the Type-IV Yuma Kano project, an experimental initiative by up-and-coming designer Yuma Kano that highlights the complex patterns and color mixtures of rust. The project centers on a one-of-a-kind pair of jeans featuring a woven rust pattern design. “Denim jeans have become an indispensable part of our modern lives. They are garments that soften and change color each time they are worn. These are valuable changes that enable the wearer to look back and savor the time and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
20 Paint Colors That Go With Brown Granite

Granite is one of the most popular kitchen countertop materials because of its durability and functionality. The stone material is resistant to everything — burning, cutting, scratching, etc. Patterned brown granite has the added appeal of being able to hide imperfections well, making it especially common in rental homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
What Color Rug Goes With a Gray Couch?

When you think of the color gray, what images come to mind? Do you envision the dark gray hues of a nimbus cloud hovering on a stormy day or do you imagine the silvery-green tones of Benjamin Moore's Color of the Year October Mist? We all know that there are more than 50 shades of gray, from subtle to dramatic, cool to warm, and light to dark. And while the lead-colored hue looks great on the walls, it also happens to be a stunning shade for furniture, like sofas. Which brings us to the next logical question: ​What color rug goes with a gray sofa?​ We reached out to a couple of pros to offer some advice.
INTERIOR DESIGN

