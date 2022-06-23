ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Felony suspect dead after hours-long standoff with Orlando police

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — A person is dead after being barricaded in an Orlando apartment for hours Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers from the Orlando Police Department’s Fugitive Investigative Unit responded to the Mosaic at Millenia apartments on Conroy Rd. just after 2 p.m. to assist the US Marshall’s Service with an investigation into the suspect in a felony who was believed to be there.

Police say the suspect refused to come out of the apartment and began making suicidal threats when they made contact.

SWAT and crisis negotiation teams from the Orlando Police Department responded and spent the next five hours attempting to convince the suspect to surrender.

According to police, officers entered the apartment just before 7:30 p.m. and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect has not been identified pending notification of their next of kin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EygT_0gK5drOZ00
Barricaded subject in Millenia Barricaded subject in Millenia (WFTV)

See a map of the scene below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBrUT_0gK5drOZ00
Barricaded subject in Millenia Barricaded subject in Millenia (WFTV)

