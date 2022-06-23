Unhoused man sentenced to 17 years for setting Pacific Pride fire
By Ambar Rodriguez, KTVL Staff
KTVL
5 days ago
MEDFORD — The man found guilty of starting a fire that caused the Pacific Pride fire on April 12 was sentenced to 17 years of prison time. On Thursday, June 23 at 11:00 am Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Ravassipor sentenced John Salmons to 17 years for two counts of...
MEDFORD — UPDATE: 3:14 pm:. The Medford Police Department has announced that a man was found deceased in an irrigation canal in the 1000 block of Biddle Road near McAndrews Road. "At this time, the circumstances of the man's death are unknown and he did not have any obvious...
MACDOEL, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a fire in northeastern Siskiyou County on Sunday, according to Cal Fire. A Cal Fire Law Enforcement Officer, along with a Klamath National Forest Law Enforcement Officer, arrested the man in the Macdoel area. The man was booked into...
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for an alleged assault on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 9:20 p.m. a report came in that there was a disturbance in the 100 block of Cameron Lane in the Tri City area. A victim claimed the 24-year old suspect had assaulted her and a second victim. They advised that the man had hit, and scratched them during the incident. The report said at one point during the incident the suspect had allegedly used his phone to hit the second victim over the face. Both people had substantial injuries.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District.
Josephine County, Ore. — At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District. The fire was quickly mitigated and the driver as assessed by American Medical Response before leaving the scene. Illinois Valley Fire District,...
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
MURPHY, Ore. - Rural Metro Fire and ODF crews are mopping up what remains of a large, two-story home that was destroyed in a structure fire in Murphy. The home was fully involved and collapsing when first units arrived but those inside escaped unharmed. Crews were forced to focus their...
A Riddle man was taken to the hospital following a single vehicle wreck on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at around 6:00 p.m. the 30-year old was reported to have crashed into a small brick divider before going into a store on Northwest Keasey Street and creating a disturbance. The suspect left the area and shortly after, crashed his vehicle into the sidewalk at the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and Northwest Stewart Parkway. That knocked his front driver side tire off the axle.
On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
Medford, Ore. — This week, Medford Police Department trained on active shooter response. "Every year our SWAT team puts a significant amount of effort into creating the most realistic training environment based on current information and tactics," MPD stated. "The training is attended by detectives and officers from various divisions, including Patrol, School Resource, Traffic and Livability Team."
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 rescued a man from a well on Saturday night. Battalion Chief Mark Hernandez said shortly before 6:00 p.m. a report came in that the victim had fallen approximately thirty feet into the well, while attempting to fix the pump. Hernandez said the incident occurred on Harmony Drive in Green. Hernandez said first responders requested the district’s technical rescue team to assist with removing the man from the well.
A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported.
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
The Roseburg Hometown 4th of July Fireworks event is set for Monday, July 4th at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with gates opening at 10:00 a.m. Activities include a car show, street car challenge, car parade, and Pacific Racing Association auto racing at 6:00 p.m. Racing will conclude by 9:45 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 10:00 p.m. A sound track to go with the show will be heard on News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN and Best Country 103.
Southern Oregon — With scalding heat waves these first weeks of fire season, Southern Oregon and Northern Californian authorities are reminding our communities to always be prepared for fire evacuations. "Everybody in this part of the state is at risk of experiencing a wildfire like we did a year...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon state police assisted by local law enforcement busted a large illegal marijuana grow operation close to the California state line this week. According to a police statement, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants housed in seven industrial-sized greenhouses, were seized in Cave Junction and ultimately destroyed.
Medford, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation alerts that Interstate 5 will be detoured through Medford late next week to allow Knife River Materials crews to safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange. Southbound traffic will detour Wednesday night,...
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Tesla is planning to build a massive Supercharger station in Oregon, an outpost apparently rivaled in scale only by one operating station in California and another under construction in the Golden State. The Oregon site is right off Interstate 5 in the Douglas County town of...
