Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Daniel Hudson was placed on the injury list Saturday with a season-ending torn left ACL. The move was expected after Hudson's knee buckled in the eighth inning of Friday night's 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves as he reacted to a dribbler hit by Ronald Acuña Jr.Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said "it was a clean tear of the ACL."Hudson's recovery is expected to take six to nine months, taking away the team's top setup reliever. Hudson, 35, has five saves and a 2.22 ERA."Obviously, it's a big loss," Roberts said. The Dodgers' bullpen previously lost another late-innings veteran,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO