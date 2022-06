Friday, June 24, the United States Supreme Court issued a decision that overturned a nearly 50-year law. The Roe v. Wade law protected women's right to safe, legal abortion. In a release, Planned Parenthood Great Plains (PPG) has paused all abortion services in Arkansas. Last month, Oklahoma became the first state in the nation to ban abortion entirely. PPGP does not provide abortion services in its Missouri clinics.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO