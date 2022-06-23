ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID relief grants available to Portage County non-profit agencies

By Staff report
 2 days ago
Portage County will be sharing some of its COVID-relief funding with local non-profit groups, which will be able to apply for grants of $200,000 or less.

Grant applications must be submitted to Grant Administrator Allison Diehl; Joe Harris, director of budget and financial management; or County Administrator Michelle Crombie to be considered by commissioners. Requests must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 to be considered.

Applicants must be registered as a non-profit agency, must be located in Portage County and serve county residents. Grants are capped at $2,000 and groups will have up to a year to complete the project funded.

Applicants should submit a narrative to Diehl, giving proof of the organization's non-profit status, the main point of contact for questions, and submit via email to adiehl@portageco.com.

The narrative should explain whether the organization has lost revenue, experienced financial insecurity, increased costs or faced challenges covering operational costs because of COVID-19 and any evidence; an overview of the organization and its impact on the community; an overview of the proposed project, a detailed description and explain why it is a valuable investment.

The application also should explain the proposed timeline and cost estimate for the project, and whether the cost is a one-time expense or an ongoing cost; whether there are other funding sources, and details of those funds.

Applicants also must review the SLFRF Final Rule on ARPA Funds and the Overview of the Final Rule available through treasury.gov, and explain how the proposed project is considered an eligible and reasonable use of ARPA funds.

