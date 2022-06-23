Memphis Sandwich Clique co-founder wakes from 10-day coma

Memphis Sandwich Clique co-founder Ryan Hopgood woke up from a coma after suffering a heat stroke on June 12. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

Ryan Hopgood, 28, the co-founder of the popular social media group Memphis Sandwich Clique, is awake after a 10-day coma and what his family says is a miraculous recovery.

“Ryan is alive,” said Tracy White, Hopgood’s aunt. “He is in the hospital and he is responding. It is a miracle.”

Hopgood suffered a heat stroke June 12 after falling asleep in his car, was rushed to the hospital and put on life support, where he remained until June 22.

On June 21, Hopgood’s sister posted on the Sandwich Clique Facebook page that the family had decided to take him off the ventilator.

“Ryan fought hard since 6/12 and unfortunately has not progressed as much as we’d all hoped. The decision was made to donate his organs. We are going to cherish these next 24 hours or so with Ryan,” Olivia Christine Hopgood wrote.

But when the ventilator was removed, Ryan Hopgood began breathing on his own and was soon talking.

“He is coherent, he is talking, he can answer questions,” White said. “As a nurse, I can see him making a full recovery.”

As news of what was believed to be his death spread via social media, some local restaurants immediately named sandwiches for him. At Sam’s Deli, the Sub 65, which was Hopgood’s favorite, was renamed the Hopgood 65.

At Elwood’s Shack, plans were underway to redo the menu, changing the hot dog section to Hop Dogs.

“Memphis loves Ryan,” White said. “There have been so many people praying for him, and not just in Memphis but all over. We really need for them to keep doing that because he has a long road ahead of him.

“But we have witnessed a miracle. Even the doctors say they’ve never seen anything like it.”