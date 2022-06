A house that was badly damaged by fire Friday morning caught fire again just before midnight. Centralia City Firefighters were called back to the home at 528 South Maple Street just before midnight when flames were found shooting out from around the front door. The fire is believed to have rekindled. To hopefully avoid any future problems, the remaining ceilings were pulled down to expose the blown in insulation to make sure none of it was smoldering.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO