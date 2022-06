WASHINGTON, DC (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In a wide-ranging ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, the court decided that a New York State law that has been in effect for over a century is unconstitutional. That law said that someone applying for a pistol permit needed to show cause why they should be able to carry their gun outside the home or beyond any other restrictions placed upon their license. The court vote was 6 to 3 ruling, following political ideological lines.

