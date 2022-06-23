Detroit Pistons Trade Jerami Grant

According to Tim Rapp of Bleacher Report, veterans Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Schroder are drawing interest from the Detroit Pistons. (Tim Rapp) After trading Jerami Grant for a first-round selection in 2025 and a $21 million trade exception, the Pistons have looked around the idea of adding Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Schroder. Both players are poised to hit the open market next week and likely command top dollar after solid seasons with their respective teams. The Pistons have continued to express interest in adding pieces around 2022 first overall pick Cade Cunningham.
Comments / 0