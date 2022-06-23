Detroit Pistons Trade Jerami Grant

The Boston Celtics have never gone consecutive years without a first-round pick in the NBA Draft. Might Brad Stevens keep that streak alive?. The Celtics own just one second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (No. 53 overall) after dealing their first-rounder to the San Antonio Spurs in the Derrick White trade. But there have been rumblings that Boston may look to trade into the first round.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO