Detroit Pistons Trade Jerami Grant

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons have officially parted ways with Jerami Grant. Last night, Troy Weaver and the Pistons traded Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for the No. 36 pick in this year’s draft and...

NBC Sports

Report: C's eyeing trade up in NBA Draft, could move these players

The Boston Celtics have never gone consecutive years without a first-round pick in the NBA Draft. Might Brad Stevens keep that streak alive?. The Celtics own just one second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (No. 53 overall) after dealing their first-rounder to the San Antonio Spurs in the Derrick White trade. But there have been rumblings that Boston may look to trade into the first round.
SB Nation

NBA mock draft 2022: Final projection with latest rumors

Draft day is finally here. After years of evaluating the prospects in this class, the 2022 NBA Draft has arrived with plenty of uncertainty throughout the first round. The Orlando Magic are on the clock at No. 1 overall. The expectation has been that Orlando will select Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. with the top pick, but that still hasn’t been confirmed hours before the draft starts.
fantasypros.com

Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Schroder drawing interest from Pistons

According to Tim Rapp of Bleacher Report, veterans Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Schroder are drawing interest from the Detroit Pistons. (Tim Rapp) After trading Jerami Grant for a first-round selection in 2025 and a $21 million trade exception, the Pistons have looked around the idea of adding Mitchell Robinson and Dennis Schroder. Both players are poised to hit the open market next week and likely command top dollar after solid seasons with their respective teams. The Pistons have continued to express interest in adding pieces around 2022 first overall pick Cade Cunningham.
Yardbarker

TRADE: Knicks Sending Ousmane Dieng To Thunder

The Knicks are trading No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng to the Thunder for multiple future first-round picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Dieng, 18, is 6-foot-9 and spent this past season playing professionally in Australia with the New Zealand Breakers, averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 rebounds. He has drawn NBA...
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s agent reacts to Blazers’ Jerami Grant trade

After plenty of rumors, the Portland Trail Blazers finally pulled off the Jerami Grant trade, acquiring him from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks. The Blazers are trying to retool around Damian Lillard, and Grant gives them a rangy wing who should help improve their defense while also bringing some scoring punch.
NBC Sports

NBA rumors: Latest trade buzz on Collins, Beal and more entering draft

The trade rumor mill is firing on all cylinders with the 2022 NBA Draft set for Thursday night and free agency scheduled to begin June 30. No league has a more exciting offseason than the NBA. The amount of player movement, especially among quality players, is immense. We've seen many...
The Spun

Cavs Reportedly Agree To Trade Before NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a trade ahead of tonight's 2022 NBA Draft, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavs will acquire the Sacramento Kings' 49th overall pick in tonight's draft in exchange for the rights to 26-year-old forward Sasha Vezenkov. Vezenkov was named first-team All-EuroLeague this...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Woj confirms top three order of 2022 NBA draft, has the Thunder taking Chet Holmgren at No. 2

It appears ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the top three order ahead of the 2022 NBA draft. After betting odds shifted Wednesday night, Wojnarowski went to Twitter to confirm the top three order of Jabari Smith Jr. going to the Orlando Magic, Chet Holmgren going to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Paolo Banchero going to the Houston Rockets.
theScore

Knicks select Dieng with 11th overall selection, reportedly deal him to OKC

With the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected New Zealand Breakers forward Ousmane Dieng. Following the selection, Dieng has been being traded by New York to the Oklahoma City Thunder, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Oklahoma City is sending multiple first-round picks back to the Knicks as part of the deal.
FOX Sports

AP source: Kemba Walker trade to Pistons among Knicks' moves

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks removed Kemba Walker and added no players in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday. Walker wasn't around the Knicks late in the season and now he won't be with them at all after they agreed to deal him to the Detroit Pistons.
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers: 2022 NBA Draft Grades

After trading into the 2022 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Michigan State wing Max Christie with the No. 35 overall pick. They also inked a couple of undrafted free agents to two-way contracts — Scotty Pippen Jr., Cole Swider — shortly after the second round wrapped. Outstanding pick for the Lakers — Max […] The post Los Angeles Lakers: 2022 NBA Draft Grades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Hawks, Spurs Are Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

There's already been a couple of big trades ahead of tonight's NBA Draft and the upcoming free agency period. But one blockbuster trade could happen in-between both events. According to Jake L Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs are discussing a trade. The deal is centering around Hawks forward John Collins and Spurs All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.
