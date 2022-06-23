ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Fireworks Prohibited in the City of Paso Robles

By Paso Robles Press
 2 days ago
Citations of up to $1000 will be issued to those caught setting off fireworks

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents that all fireworks, including “Safe and Sane” fireworks are prohibited in the City of Paso Robles.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that in 2020 about 15,600 people were treated in emergency departments for firework injuries. Second only to Firecrackers, sparklers accounted for 900 injuries, which were mostly burns to the hands, fingers, and face.

Pyrotechnics spark an average of 18,500 fires every year. With our hot and especially dry climate this year, we are now pleading with the public to refrain from setting off any fireworks.

This year the City of Paso Robles is increasing our enforcement. Paso Robles Police officers and firefighters will be using aerial device technology with GPS and video capabilities to help us pinpoint the location where fireworks are being used. Citations of up to $1000 will be issued to those caught setting off fireworks.

Please help us by celebrating this Fourth of July without using consumer fireworks. The City of Paso Robles, in conjunction with Travel Paso and private sponsors, is hosting a free Fourth of July Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park from 2 to 10 p.m.

