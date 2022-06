In general, being an American male is hazardous to your health. Men in the U.S. die an average of five years before women do. That’s coupled by the fact that the country is already an outlier when it comes to life expectancy. In other rich countries, such as Iceland, Norway, Japan, and Australia, men live on average eight years longer than they do in the U.S., even though Americans spend more on healthcare than people in any other country in the world.

