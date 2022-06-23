ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Kathy Hochul signs ‘Alyssa’s Law’ urging NY schools to install silent panic alarms

By Cayla Bamberger, Khristina Narizhnaya
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law Thursday requiring New York school districts to consider installing silent panic alarms to directly alert authorities during emergencies.

The systems, which cost a few thousand dollars and can be accessed through a smartphone app, would allow schools to bypass 911 and discreetly connect with law enforcement “so no time is lost,” Hochul said during a press conference.

“We saw in Uvalde, in Parkland — police response time is imperative to saving lives,” she said, referring to the May 24 school shooting in Texas that killed 19 students and two teachers, and the one in Florida in 2018 that left 17 people dead.

The legislation is named “Alyssa’s Law” after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who was one of the students slaughtered during the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The governor’s announcement came just moments after the Supreme Court struck down a century-old New York law that restricted the carrying of concealed firearms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqL13_0gK5cKk900
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed “Alyssa’s Law,” which would require schools to consider installing silent panic alarms.
Matthew McDermott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTe6d_0gK5cKk900
The law is named after Alyssa Alhadeff, who was killed in the Parkland shooting.
Matthew McDermott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBh9s_0gK5cKk900
Hochul hugs Terri Rabinowitz, Alyssa Alhadeff’s grandmother.
Matthew McDermott

“I believe that we’ll be judged by history,” Hochul said. “Do we stand up with courage? Do we make the right decisions? Do we put the lives of others first — the right of a child to stay alive in school versus the right of someone to carry a gun?”

“I know where I come down on that equation,” she added.

The governor signed the bill, which passed the state legislature last month, alongside the Alhadeff family, and state and local officials. The United Federation of Teachers also threw its support behind the legislation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwPJA_0gK5cKk900
Hochul embraces Linda Biegal and Michael Schulman, parents of Scott Schulman, an educator killed in the Parkland shooting.
Matthew McDermott

Alhadeff’s parents have been pushing for the bill’s passage in New York for three years . The law is already on the books in Florida and in New Jersey.

“Alyssa was our everything,” said Alyssa’s mom, Lori Alhadeff. “A bright scholar, talented soccer player who wore the number 8, a wonderful friend to all that knew her, the center of our family.”

“Alyssa and her memory is at the heart of this law. And the students and teachers in the state of New York will now benefit from your support of this legislation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47KC0Y_0gK5cKk900
Alyssa Alhadeff’s parents were fighting to have the law passed in New York for three years.
Matthew McDermott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3okc1q_0gK5cKk900
Alyssa Alhadeff’s mom, Lori Alhadeff, said that “Alyssa and her memory is at the heart of this law.”
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUvC5_0gK5cKk900
Hochul said she believes “we’ll be judged by history.”
Matthew McDermott

Alhadeff’s grandmother, Terri Rabinowitz, told The Post the family’s goal is to get the law passed nationwide.

“I know from being with superintendents of schools throughout the state of Florida it has already saved lives, teachers and students, not an active shooter, but just medical emergencies as well,” Rabinowitz said.

“If we had something like that in Parkland, looking back, it could have saved [lives],” she added.

Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams, said the administration is currently analyzing the law to see how New York City could compliment safety protocols already in place — like school safety agents with direct lines to police headquarters in case of emergency.

“The safety of our children is this administration’s top priority,” he said.

Comments / 6

DCCR
2d ago

How about security in the way of door locking devices, bullet resistant doors and windows.

Reply
6
Robert
2d ago

ITs something to try but you'll find that it won't solve the problem but like anything you have to try something...... 😁

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBX 950

Panic Alarms For Classrooms In New York State

In the wake of the recent shootings in Buffalo, New York and at a school in Texas, New York's Governor is calling on schools in the Empire State to install panic alarms in classrooms. According to reports from this week, the move is named Alyssa's Law after a 14-year-old student...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can You Legally Withhold Rent From Your Landlord In New York State?

Is a tenant legally allowed to not pay their landlord in New York State? If you rent an apartment or house in New York, there may be certain times when you can withhold or reduce your rent payment to your landlord. Thankfully, for renters, New York offers a number of protections against slumlords or landlords who just can't seem to fix problems in a timely manner.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lori Alhadeff
Person
Matthew Mcdermott
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: I’m running for state Senate to rein in big interests blocking progressive legislation

BY NOMIKI KONST | Last month, residents of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn learned they would soon have a new state Senator. As the far right seizes control of this country through legislatures and courts, I’m running for New York State Senate to address the underlying issues that have exacerbated inequality and to tackle big interests blocking progressive legislation in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

N.Y.’s old conceal carry law overturned

ALBANY, NY – Today, the US Supreme Court ruling that New York’s century law old conceal carry that requires New Yorkers to have proper cause to get a license, violates the U.S. Constitution. NewsChannel 34’sJamie DeLine has the reaction to this decision tonight. In the Supreme Court decision, the highest court in the land now […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Systems#School Safety#New York School#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ny#The Supreme Court
CBS New York

NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
WCAX

Primary Preview: Candidates for New York governor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their favorite candidate for governor in the state’s primary. Reporter Kelly O’Brien breaks down what you need to know before heading to the polls. SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Harvey Schantz says this will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Local reaction to SCOTUS ruling striking down New York gun law

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From gun shop owners to lawmakers, people from across the Capital Region are reacting to the Supreme Court decision on a New York gun law. The state’s long-standing concealed carry law was struck down by the court Thursday. “I think it’s common sense,” said Craig Serafini, the owner of Upstate […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
queenseagle.com

Opinion: How New York State should respond to overturning of Roe

This week’s U.S. Supreme Court unnerving decision to roll back reproductive rights established in Roe v. Wade and upheld by Planned Parenthood v. Casey sets reproductive rights in our country back — way back. For 50 years healthcare has included access to abortion, a key option for pregnant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy