A Big Island grand jury on Wednesday, June 22, indicted a man for murder in connection with the discovery or a woman’s body in 1978. According to the Hawai‘i Police Department, 72-year-old Steven Ray Simpson was indicted for second-degree murder. The indictment stems from an incident reported April 23, 1978, where the body of 26-year-old Valerie Ann Warshay was discovered at the Harry K. Brown Park in Kalapana on the Big Island. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO