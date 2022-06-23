Chris Hemsworth ‘does’ the splits in new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer

When Chris Pratt was cast in Marvel’s 2014 superhero action comedy Guardians of the Galaxy, many were surprised. The actor, at the time known for his role as happy-go-lucky Andy Dwyer on the sitcom Parks & Recreation, was known for his comedic television role. Some even questioned whether his turn as an action star would be fruitful. Oh, how wrong they were. Now, coming off multiple films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a starring role in the Jurassic World franchise, and a starring role in the Amazon Studios film The Tomorrow War, Pratt is returning to television. Pratt stars in The Terminal List the adaptation of Jack Carr’s best-selling novel. Playing James Reece, a Navy SEAL who returns home as the only survivor of an ambush with increasingly mysterious circumstances, this time Pratt will bring his action star chops that he brought to countless big-screen roles to the small screen.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO