WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man is under arrest after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a machete and a gun early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the home of Joseph Johnston, 34, on Fourth Street around 12:15 a.m. for a report of an assault with a machete, according to Worcester Police. Investigators say Johnston had threatened two neighbors with a machete after a verbal altercation, and then threatened to shoot them.

