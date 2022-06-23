Here comes Hollywood: 'Madame Web' spinning into Boston, South Shore for three-month shoot

Sony's “Spider-Man” super-hero spinoff “Madame Web,” starring Dakota Johnson, is the next big-budget Hollywood production to swing into Massachusetts.

The movie is expected to start filming July 11 in Boston and surrounding locations, including the Hangout, a 33,000-square-foot former fighter-jet hangar left over from Union Point’s previous life as the South Weymouth Naval Air Station.

Dakota Johnson ("The Lost Daughter") plays the title character, a clairvoyant whose sensory powers include astral projection and telepathy. The film will center on her origin story. Starring alongside Johnson are Sydney Sweeney” (“Euphoria," “The White Lotus”), Isabela Merced (“Instant Family”), Celeste O’Connor (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”). S.J. Clarkson ("Anatomy of a Scandal") directs from a script by “Morbius” writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

“Madame Web” is scheduled to hit theaters July 7, 2023.

Filming under the code name “Claire,” the production is looking for Boston-area locals to perform as extras in the movie, according to a casting call.

Kendall Cooper Casting is seeking “people of all ethnicities, ages, genders and sizes” for background work and roles for law enforcement officers, EMTs, firefighters and precision drivers.

The casting notice also said the production needs cars from the year 2003 or earlier.

A separate Facebook post on June 7 to the group Dodge Viper Owners and All Viper Clubs Member’s Site indicated the production seeks to rent an “early 2000-2003 Viper to be used in the upcoming ‘Madame Web’ to be filmed in Boston.” The compensation will be about $1,000-plus a day for about five to six days, and a new set of tires.

“Madame Web” is the latest movie set in Sony's Spider-Man universe, which runs adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony’s franchise includes the two “Venom” movies, “Morbius” and the upcoming movie “Kraven the Hunter,” releasing Jan. 13, 2023, and “El Muerto” in 2024.

“Madame Web” is the first film in this universe to feature a female lead.

Last summer, Marvel filmmakers visited Worcester and Cambridge to shoot scenes for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Production for "Madame Web" will also take place in Mexico and New York.

South Shore on the big screen

“Madame Web” is one of many high-profile films in recent months to film in the area. The Tommy Lee Jones crime drama “Finestkind” filmed in May at a seaside home on Edward Foster Road in Scituate.

The Christmas movie-musical “Spirited," which filmed scenes last summer at the South Shore Plaza, stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell and will premiere on Apple TV+ this December. Also coming this Christmas is the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” starring Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). Scenes were shot at Marina Studios on Victory Road in Marina Bay.

Shooting for “Boston Strangler,” starring Keira Knightley as Milton journalist Loretta McLaughlin and Kingston’s Chris Cooper, took place in Braintree at the old Foster Elementary School. Ben Affleck's "The Tender Bar" also shot in Braintree last spring and can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Director Adam McKay shot scenes for his Oscar-nominated satire “Don’t Look Up” at the Hangout last year, including an epic Ariana Grande concert. Cohasset’s sprawling Oaks Estate was the backdrop for scenes in “Confess, Fletch,” which will be released later this year.

Since the film tax credits were signed into law in 2005 – and expanded two years later – the South Shore has provided locations for films such as “Knives Out,” “Little Women,” “The Equalizer,” “The Judge,” “The Way Way Back,” “Thoroughbreds,” “Ted 2,” “The Finest Hours” and “Black Mass.”

Other movies filmed at the old air base were the video-game blockbuster “Free Guy,” Mark Wahlberg’s “Patriots Day,” Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Stronger,” Disney’s “Godmothered” and Paul Feig’s all-female reboot of “Ghostbusters.”

