American Dream's new Food Hall to include dumplings, crepes, wine bar and more

By Rebecca King, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 2 days ago

The mall that brought us a three-story It'Sugar, a hard-seltzer-serving Five Guys, and a Jersey location of Brooklyn's famed Best Pizza is about to expand its culinary options.

The Food Hall at America Dream Mall is set to have its grand opening on July 13. This addition will span 10,000 square feet and include seven new restaurants, as well as games such as oversized corn hole, Jenga and Connect 4. It will be located on the second level in Court A.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Best Pizza will have a presence in the Food Court, as will specialty cookie spot Bang Cookies and a new cocktail bar called Dream Ball. Besides these, American Dream has announced three specific restaurants set to open: Vinoteca, Lady M and Vanessa's Dumpling House.

Vinoteca is a wine bar with a machine that automatically pours 1-ounce sips, 3-ounce tastes and 5-ounce glasses of 64 wines. The machine can also pour a pint of beer. Meanwhile, the kitchen churns out Italian dishes such as panini and charcuterie boards.

Lady M, a French/Japanese fusion joint, specializes in ultra-thin mille crepes.

New restaurants: Korean BBQ, fast-casual Greek, a stunning rooftop: 8 new spots in North Jersey to try now

Open for summer: New Jersey U-pick farms for vegetables, strawberry picking and more

Vanessa's Dumpling House, which originated in New York, offers Beijing-style dumplings, as well as noodles, soups and sesame pancake sandwiches bursting with roast pork, beef, veggies, tofu, tuna or Peking duck.

The Food Hall is yet another addition to American Dream's frequentlyexpanding entertainment venues. The mall recently constructed a massive Ferris wheel called the Dream Wheel , opened a two-story Toys R Us stocked with nostalgic toys and unveiled a luxury shopping wing called The Avenue. These join the mall's more established attractions such as DreamWorks Water Park (which was recently visited by Cardi B and family ), Nickelodeon Universe theme park, Big Snow ski slope and an indoor ice skating ring.

American Dream is located at 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford; 833-263-7326, americandream.com .

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: American Dream's new Food Hall to include dumplings, crepes, wine bar and more

Mashed

The Food Top Chef Kwame Onwuachi Absolutely Will Not Eat

Former "Top Chef" contestant Kwame Onwuachi has returned to judge the competition and has seen plenty of success following his appearance in the show's 13th season, with the James Beard Foundation naming him 2019's Rising Star Chef of the Year. Onwuachi has gone on to become an author with his memoir "Notes From A Young Black Chef," which is being turned into a film in which LaKeith Stanfield portrays the "Top Chef" star. He also penned "My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef: A Cookbook." But fame takes second place to the food for the young chef, who is more focused on telling stories with his cooking.
TV SHOWS
Simplemost

Oreo’s New Flavor Is Like Neapolitan Ice Cream In A Waffle Cone

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Oreo is celebrating the summer with a new limited-edition flavor that’ll make you melt....
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

Acclaimed Chef José Andrés Is Opening a Restaurant Inside Waldorf Astoria’s New DC Hotel

Click here to read the full article. For the celebrated chef José Andrés, a deal seven years in the making is finally coming to fruition. Andrés’s ThinkFoodGroup will soon be opening a location of the Bazaar in Washington, DC’s Old Post Office building, the company announced on Monday. Previously, the chef was set to open a different restaurant in the same space, but at the time it was to be part of the Trump International Hotel. After then–presidential candidate Donald Trump made disparaging remarks about immigrants in 2015, Andrés pulled out. Now the Bazaar will be part of the new Waldorf...
WASHINGTON, DC
