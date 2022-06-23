American Dream's new Food Hall to include dumplings, crepes, wine bar and more

The mall that brought us a three-story It'Sugar, a hard-seltzer-serving Five Guys, and a Jersey location of Brooklyn's famed Best Pizza is about to expand its culinary options.

The Food Hall at America Dream Mall is set to have its grand opening on July 13. This addition will span 10,000 square feet and include seven new restaurants, as well as games such as oversized corn hole, Jenga and Connect 4. It will be located on the second level in Court A.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and Best Pizza will have a presence in the Food Court, as will specialty cookie spot Bang Cookies and a new cocktail bar called Dream Ball. Besides these, American Dream has announced three specific restaurants set to open: Vinoteca, Lady M and Vanessa's Dumpling House.

Vinoteca is a wine bar with a machine that automatically pours 1-ounce sips, 3-ounce tastes and 5-ounce glasses of 64 wines. The machine can also pour a pint of beer. Meanwhile, the kitchen churns out Italian dishes such as panini and charcuterie boards.

Lady M, a French/Japanese fusion joint, specializes in ultra-thin mille crepes.

New restaurants: Korean BBQ, fast-casual Greek, a stunning rooftop: 8 new spots in North Jersey to try now

Open for summer: New Jersey U-pick farms for vegetables, strawberry picking and more

Vanessa's Dumpling House, which originated in New York, offers Beijing-style dumplings, as well as noodles, soups and sesame pancake sandwiches bursting with roast pork, beef, veggies, tofu, tuna or Peking duck.

The Food Hall is yet another addition to American Dream's frequentlyexpanding entertainment venues. The mall recently constructed a massive Ferris wheel called the Dream Wheel , opened a two-story Toys R Us stocked with nostalgic toys and unveiled a luxury shopping wing called The Avenue. These join the mall's more established attractions such as DreamWorks Water Park (which was recently visited by Cardi B and family ), Nickelodeon Universe theme park, Big Snow ski slope and an indoor ice skating ring.

American Dream is located at 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford; 833-263-7326, americandream.com .

Rebecca King is a food writer for NorthJersey.com. For more on where to dine and drink, please subscribe today and sign up for our North Jersey Eats newsletter .

Email: kingr@northjersey.com

Twitter: @rebeccakingnj

Instagram: @northjerseyeats

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: American Dream's new Food Hall to include dumplings, crepes, wine bar and more