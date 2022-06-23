A fourth headliner has pulled out of Summerfest; 10,000 Maniacs scraps shows, citing COVID-19

A fourth Summerfest 2022 headliner has called off their planned appearance at America's largest music festival.

10,000 Maniacs featuring Mary Ramsey will no longer play the Milwaukee festival's Miller Lite Oasis at 4:15 p.m. on June 30. It's one of four shows the band has scrapped.

"Sadly, the band is forced to reschedule our upcoming shows in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Minneapolis and Milwaukee as COVID is an ongoing issue in our world," founding member Steven Gustafson said in a statement. "Despite our best efforts, the variant has decided to change our plans. We apologize to our fans and will keep everyone posted on the new dates."

A replacement act has yet to be named on the Summerfest schedule.

It's the second headliner to cancel a Summerfest show citing COVID-19 issues this week. Ann Wilson of Heart was supposed to headline the BMO Harris Pavilion Saturday but canceled Tuesday after a band member and four crew members tested positive for COVID. Steve Miller Band, a headliner on the BMO stage Thursday, is doing a second show Friday in Wilson's place.

Two other headliners have canceled or postponed since last Thursday. The American Family Insurance Amphitheater will be dark Thursday after Justin Bieber, who originally booked a Summerfest show for the canceled 2020 edition, postponed several North American shows through early July due to partial facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. A new date, likely not until 2023, has yet to be announced.

And Willow, the rising pop-punk artist and daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, canceled her appearance on June 30. No reason was given. Nessa Barrett, originally booked to open for Willow at the Generac Power Stage, will now have the 9:30 p.m. slot.

The 54-year-old Summerfest kicked off Thursday, and runs through June 23, again from June 30 to July 2, and one last weekend July 7 to 9.

Contact Piet at (414) 223-5162 or plevy@journalsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @pietlevy or Facebook at facebook.com/PietLevyMJS.