ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

'He's just a delivery boy': Ron Johnson gets scolding from Stephen Colbert over fake elector scheme

By Isaac Yu, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4pCo_0gK5bwsc00

Sen. Ron Johnson became the brunt of a late-night television monologue Wednesday night over the revelation he sought to hand-deliver fake electors' votes to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.

Comedian Stephen Colbert seized on the news out of the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol to ridicule the Wisconsin Republican.

Johnson has denied his involvement in the plan, saying he was "aware that we got something delivered that wanted to be delivered to the vice president" but did not know the envelope's contents nor origins. The scheme was devised by "some staff intern," he said.

"So he has no idea where it came from, no idea who gave it to them, no idea what it is, but he can't wait to hand-deliver them to the second-in-command," Colbert said.

“It could have been anything in that envelope — he doesn’t care," Colbert continued. "Fake electors, angry bees, naked pictures of Mary Todd Lincoln. It don’t matter to Ron — he’s just a delivery boy,” Colbert joked.

As Johnson left the Capitol on Tuesday, he avoided questions about the text messages by apparently faking a phone call. A reporter challenged him, saying that he could see Johnson's unlit phone screen.

"Johnson tried to avoid talking to reporters," Colbert said. "But like most things, he's not very good at it."

The entire debacle earned Johnson calls to resign from several Democratic opponents and a full three minutes of televised thrashing. Johnson, who is seeking re-election to a third term, will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the Nov. 8 general election.

A production team for Colbert's show was detained by police and charged with unlawful entry while filming at the United States Capitol earlier this month.

Comments / 12

I'm usually right
2d ago

Ronny needs to resign so they can fit him and Donny for orange prison jumpsuits at the same time.

Reply(8)
6
Related
People

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Warns of Nation's Violence After Someone Threatens to Execute Him, His Family

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is sharing a firsthand look at the threats he and his family have received since he became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. On Sunday, the Republican shared a threatening letter on Twitter that had been addressed to his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman — a former communications staffer for then-Vice President Mike Pence — and mailed to their home.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
MSNBC

RNC's 'legitimate political discourse' claim comes back to bite it

The Republican National Committee is treading into dangerous legal territory, a reality underscored by Tuesday’s House Jan. 6 committee hearing. The hearing focused heavily on the victims of Trump’s attempt to force state election officials to illegally alter the 2020 results in his favor. But focusing on the victims meant focusing on the fake electors scheme they were instructed to follow, in which Trump’s campaign tried to use fake, pro-Trump Electoral College voters in place of states’ actual votes cast for Joe Biden. We learned the RNC was more intimately involved in that plot than we knew previously, and that could mean a world of trouble for the organization.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Mary Todd Lincoln
Person
Mike Pence
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: SCOOP: Jan. 6 panel subpoenas unseen Trump tapes

SCOOP: The House select committee investigating Jan. 6 sent a subpoena last week to ALEX HOLDER, a documentary filmmaker who was granted extensive access to President DONALD TRUMP and his inner circle, and who shot interviews with the then-president both before and after Jan. 6. The existence of this footage is previously unreported.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Elector#House#Republican#Democratic
MSNBC

Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

New evidence shows allies of Donald Trump attempted to ambush then-Vice President Mike Pence on the Senate floor on Jan. 6 with an alternate slate of electors in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. Other new testimony at the Jan. 6 hearing revealed that Trump was directly involved in the fraudulent electors plot. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Georgia U.S. Attorney Michael J. Moore and The Washington Post’s Libby Casey to discuss the significance of the evidence unveiled at the Jan. 6 committee’s latest public hearing.June 22, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Monica Lewinsky expertly mocks Ron Johnson over his reaction to Jan 6 revelations: ‘Dude, don’t blame the intern’

Monica Lewinsky’s Twitter account is a treasure trove of hits and her latest remarks to Sen Ron Johnson is no exception.On Wednesday, the Vanity Fair contributor offered her two cents in response to a video of Mr Johnson that went viral on Tuesday. In the video, Mr Johnson is seen responding to some incendiary claims made about his office during Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing and their handling of an envelope containing information about a fake electors scheme.Mr Johnson tells reporters in the video that the envelope in question was likely passed along to then-vice president Mike Pence by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy