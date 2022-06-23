ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Storm cleanup in Sheboygan will take several more weeks after more than 800 addresses report damage

By Brandon Reid, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
SHEBOYGAN - About a week after a storm brought heavy winds and rain that downed trees and power lines in the city June 15, crews with the Department of Public Works continue to make progress on cleanup.

The storm resulted in more than 800 addresses in the city with trees and branches that need to be cleaned up, the city said in a news release Thursday.

The city said crews have been working long hours cleaning up storm-damaged trees and will continue operations for several more weeks, with a goal of having most concerns addressed by the week of July 18.

The city's cleanup operation has shifted from emergency response to debris management and systematic cleanup. This phase, according to the city, will involve cleanup of debris from streets and public terraces, removal of damaged trees, and removal of stumps in areas of lifted or damaged sidewalks.

The city said residents can help with the cleanup in the following ways:

  • Refrain from parking cars near or adjacent to piles of tree debris. This will allow crews and equipment to quickly maneuver and collect in storm-damaged areas. If unable to park off the street, this is the best option for allowing access to the debris.
  • Be aware that roads may be closed, without advanced notice, to facilitate tree removal. For the safety of the crews, do not drive around barricades or cones.
  • Avoid adding private tree damage to the side of the road.
  • Use the drop-off site at 2026 New Jersey Ave. Hours have been extended and will remain open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for crews to clear the site and grind the pile of tree debris.
  • Be aware the department will not be picking up branches from private trees.

To report storm-related damage or issues that have not yet been reported, contact the department at 920-459-3440 or go to sheboygandpw.com .

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews .

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Storm cleanup in Sheboygan will take several more weeks after more than 800 addresses report damage

The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

