Softball: Meet the 2022 Westchester/Putnam, Rockland player of the year finalists

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 2 days ago

Before The Journal News/lohud.com softball all-star packages roll out, let's start a conversation.

Meet the three finalists for Westchester/Putnam player of the year and the three candidates for Rockland player of the year.

Polls are listed at the bottom. Please note, while fans' votes are appreciated, the poll is strictly for fun and to start a dialogue, and The Journal News/lohud.com have the final say and will crown the players of the year for each respective region.

The Westchester/Putnam and Rockland players of the year, as well as the Journal News/lohud.com all-star and all-county selections will be released online and published in the Tuesday, June 28 print edition.

Rankings: End-of-season, final 2022 top 10 and Section 1 class team rankings

All-section: 2022 softball all-section selections, individual award winners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XJu0_0gK5bsLi00

Westchester/Putnam

Katie Blanch, Rye Neck

The towering junior ace had her best season yet, posting a 0.62 ERA with 169 strikeouts and 15 walks over 112 innings of work. She played a pivotal role in the Panthers' 22-1 season, which included an unbeaten run to the Section 1 Class B title and their first appearance in the state tournament since 2015. Blanch only gave up one earned run during the regular season. While she had a strong arm, she also showcased a sweet swing in the batters' box. Blanch batted .525 with eight home runs, 16 extra-base hits, and 43 RBI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NYzp2_0gK5bsLi00

Alexa Galligani, White Plains

Between her hitting, fielding, savvy and swift baserunning, plus her ability to deliver in clutch situations, the South Florida commit played a big role in bringing White Plains back to its first Section 1 Class AA championship game since 2007. The senior shortstop set the tone from the leadoff spot, batting .564 with an on-base percentage of .680, 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs, and 38 RBI. It was another year of Galligani setting the bar high and knocking out of the park, as she broke her own school records for hits and runs in a single season. She finished with 44 hits and 53 runs, and is the only player in school history to boast a career average of over .600.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38OVGC_0gK5bsLi00

Maya Servedio, Yorktown

At times, the Colgate commit did it all for the Huskers, except drive the bus and coach the team. Servedio was a lethal two-way, pitcher-hitter combo, and there weren't many opponents that had an answer for her arm or her bat. The senior standout posted a 0.38 ERA, held opponents to a 0.061 batting average, and racked up 266 strikeouts over 127⅓ innings. She tossed a perfect game against Mahopac and recorded 14 or more strikeouts in 13 of 17 games she started. Offensively, Servedio batted .562, had an on-base percentage of .595, recorded multi-hit performances in 66% of games and successfully got on base at least once in 20 of 21 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ps1MJ_0gK5bsLi00

Rockland

Eden Blanker, Tappan Zee

A spiritual leader on and off the field, Blanker played a pivotal role in the Dutchmen's run to a Section 1 title, then the Class A state regional final. The hard-hitting, sweet-swinging senior often provided an offensive spark and booming hits, but was also a reliable presence behind the plate. Blanker went error-free at the catcher position for the entire season. The Tappan Zee senior had a .487 batting average, with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 RBI. Blanker is slated to continue her career at Dickinson College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D1ZAq_0gK5bsLi00

Delaney McGovern, North Rockland

A fiery competitor in the circle, McGovern didn't let back injuries slow her down. Despite playing through lingering ailments for the first half of the season, McGovern helped the Red Raiders go 10-0 against Rockland opposition. She elevated her game and helped the Red Raiders win 14 straight games, including a 2-1 win over White Plains for the Section 1 Class AA title, where she provided the game-tying play to force extras. McGovern posted a 2.06 ERA, with 23 of 43 earned runs solely coming from Arlington and state champ Monroe-Woodbury, and tallied 196 strikeouts with 39 walks over 145⅔ innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mwkzx_0gK5bsLi00

Grace Scrima, Pearl River

There aren't many hitters in the section that match her power. Scrima solidified her spot as the Pirates' new home run queen, breaking records for most home runs in a single season and setting the new mark for most all-time career home runs in program history, despite losing a season to COVID-19. Scrima batted .429, with five doubles, 11 home runs, 26 RBI and 27 runs scored. While Scrima is a feared hitter, she was also solid defensively at center field.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Softball: Meet the 2022 Westchester/Putnam, Rockland player of the year finalists

