ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitsap County, WA

Simmons cares about opportunities for all

By Alice C. McCain, Suquamish
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 2 days ago

Our 23rd District Representative Tarra Simmons has come a long way in her young life.

Raised in a poverty-stricken home, she credits her education at Central Kitsap School District and Olympic College with giving her a healthy educational start, leading to her career as a mother, nurse, lawyer, and now a public servant. She has never forgotten how important education is.

Rep. Simmons wants all Kitsap children and young adults, from preschool through college or trade school, to have opportunities for excellent public education. She is committed to representing us in Olympia to do just that.

As a grandmother, retired public school teacher, and citizen who also came from a humble background, I am delighted to vote to re-elect Tarra Simmons for 23rd District Representative, Position 1.  I hope you will vote for her, too.

Alice C. McCain, Suquamish

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Simmons cares about opportunities for all

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olympia, WA
Government
Kitsap County, WA
Government
City
Olympia, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Suquamish, WA
Local
Washington Government
County
Kitsap County, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic College#Poverty
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy