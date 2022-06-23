ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing Parks and Rec 'Super Hoops' summer basketball camps return

By Staff reports
Lansing Parks and Recreation youth basketball camps, once a staple of the city’s recreational offerings, are returning this summer, beginning next week.

Lansing is offering “Super Hoops Youth Basketball Camps” for children ages 8 to 13, led by a notable group of local high school coaches — including Moneyball Sportswear president and former Everett coach Desmond Ferguson, current Everett coach Eric Adams, Sexton coach Dale Beard and Waverly coach Rod Watts.

The camps, running 9 a.m.-noon at Gier Community Center, are being offered three separate weeks — June 27-30, July 18-21 and Aug. 8-11. The cost is $85 for Lansing residents and $90 for non-residents. Scholarships are available. The camp includes instruction, T-shirts for participates, prizes, contests and special guests.

The resurrected camps are the brainchild of Mark Sanford, Lansing Parks and Rec’s youth sports coordinator since last August.

“I noticed when I started that it had been several years since we offered a summer basketball camp.  I’m not sure how that could have happened, but I set out to change that,” Sanford said.

For information or to register, visit lansingmi.gov/parks or call 517-483-6686. There’s a limit of 50 participants per session.

