ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Canfield Fire burns nearly 10 acres, 70% contained

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 5:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters say the forward progress of the Canfield Fire has been stopped...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Monument Fire contained at 5 acres, human caused

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 8 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the Monument Fire near the Thermalito Afterbay at 5 1/2 acres. CAL FIRE says the fire was human caused and the person responsible for starting the fire took off from the scene. CAL FIRE Butte County said the fire was...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Apartments safely evacuated during fire in Oroville late Sunday

OROVILLE, Calif. - An apartment building was evacuated late Sunday night when a fire broke out in Oroville. The fire started just after 10 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Apartments in the 200 block of Table Mountain Boulevard on the city's north side. Butte CAL FIRE said two of the eight...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE, City of Oroville to conduct prescribed burn Wednesday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County will be helping the City of Oroville with a prescribed burn at the Oroville Municipal Airport on Wednesday. CAL FIRE says the burn is in preparation for the firework show on the Fourth of July. Smoke will be visible in the Oroville...
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire crews knock down structure fire in Magalia

MAGALIA, Calif. 6:30 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters knocked down a structure fire in Magalia. CAL FIRE Butte County said about a third of the attic was involved in the fire. Firefighters will remain at the scene to mop up. Crews are calling it the Clarion Fire.
actionnewsnow.com

Kitten rescued from a pipe in Chico is recovering in a foster home

CHICO, Calif. - The kitten rescued from inside a steel pillar in Chico is recovering in a foster home before going up for adoption. On Sunday Chico Fire came to the rescue of a kitten that became stuck inside the pillar. Apparently it got in through the top of the pillar, and couldn't get out until firefighters cut a hole in the tube.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico inching closer to clearing encampments at Comanche Creek

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is eyeing Comanche Creek as its next target for illegal homeless camps, but it needs permission to tackle it all at once. Interim City Manager Paul Hahn hopes all the homeless camped there will move into the Pallet or Torres Shelters. First, the city needs the green light from the original eight homeless people who sued the city.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Canfield Fire
actionnewsnow.com

Glenn County Sheriff hospitalized after off-duty motorcycle crash

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Glenn County Sheriff Richard Warren was hospitalized following a crash in Butte County on Sunday, according to the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Warren, 55, is being treated for his injuries at the hospital and Undersheriff Jason Dahl has assumed the role of Acting Sheriff until Warren returns to the office.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico firefighters rescue kitten in steel pillar

CHICO, Calif. - Chico firefighters rescued a kitten in distress Sunday afternoon. Firefighters say the kitten entered the steel pillar through an opening in the top and slid. They don't know long the cat had been stuck in there. They say they had to use several tools to safely retrieve the kitten.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County DA sends warning about fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County District Attorney sent a warning on Monday reminding the public that any possession of fireworks within unincorporated portions of Butte County is illegal. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Oroville and Gridley allow for the sales of “safe and sane” fireworks within their city...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
actionnewsnow.com

Mosquito that carries yellow fever detected in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The mosquito that carries yellow fever has been confirmed in Butte County. This is the third year in a row that Butte County Mosquito and Vector Control has found one of the Aedes Aegypti. It can carry other viruses too, like Dengue and Zika. An expert...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead in a vehicle parked at Five Mile Recreation Area

CHICO, Calif. - A person was found dead at Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park late Wednesday night, police say. Just before 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Five Mile Recreation Area parking lot for a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. Police said the person was pronounced dead...
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Dangerous heat persists but relief is finally on the way

Dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, and make sure to pack extra water before you head out the door Monday. The ridge of high pressure that's brought our dangerous heat over the last week is centered just south of northern California today, and that will drive sunny skies and very hot temperatures across our region. We have clear skies overhead to start your day, and we're projected to be sunny through the entire day. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. Winds are out of the northeast to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the southwest to 15mph this afternoon. Gusts up to around 25mph out of the southwest are expected this evening. The breezy winds paired with relative humidity dipping to below 17 percent will leave us with elevated fire danger concerns today, but most of us will have moderate fire danger this afternoon. There will be an uptick in our fire danger in Tehama County, where winds will be strongest this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 100 to 107 degree range in the valley, and mid 80's to mid 90's in the foothills and our mountain areas.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two women, from Bend and Northern California, were killed and three people were injured in a head-on collision of a pickup and SUV early Friday morning on U.S. Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two women, one from Bend, killed in Highway 97 head-on crash north of Klamath Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
FOX40

Reno woman that was reported missing in Sacramento has been found

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A Reno woman who had been reported missing in Sacramento was found Saturday. According to the missing person report, 23-year-old Nayeli Imani Harrison went missing on June 14. Harrison’s mother told FOX40 Saturday that Nayeli’s phone was broken and she had no way of contacting her family. After several days of […]
mynews4.com

Woman attacked by bear in North Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is reminding both visitors and residents of North Lake Tahoe to be careful of bears after a woman was attacked in her home. A woman was attacked by a bear on the 3100 block of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy